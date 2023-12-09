Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Veeco Instruments: The Beneficiary Of Fortunate Circumstances

Dec. 09, 2023 6:45 AM ETVeeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Stock
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • VECO has outperformed by growing instead of contracting like many in the industry and the stock has posted strong gains in 2023.
  • While VECO may appear to be in a good position with 2023 coming to an end, a closer look suggests all may not be so well.
  • Shorts seem to be drawn to VECO, far more than seems warranted at first, which raises the question what is motivating the shorts.
  • Long VECO makes a lot of sense in some ways, especially with how the stock has soared higher, but the case is actually not as clear cut.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

There are a few weeks left, but 2023 has turned out to be a good year for Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) with strong gains for the stock after a very slow start. However, for several months, it looked like the stock was

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VECO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VECO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VECO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.