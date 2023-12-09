nattrass

I have written bullish takes on a number of green energy names this year, including top-choice First Solar (FSLR) - one of the main panel suppliers for larger utility-scale solar projects globally; Enphase Energy (ENPH) - a critical parts supplier to hook up systems, especially for residential and small business arrays, Emeren Group (SOL) - a smaller solar farm construction and ownership company; plus, the top ETF for the whole sector Invesco Solar (TAN).

Unfortunately, this year has been a disaster for investors owning solar out of the clean energy space, in terms of relative total return performance. I have not completely given up on the group, however. Today I continue to own a decent-sized position in First Solar and a minor stake in SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG), another parts supplier to the industry.

A third company I recently bought is SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR), one of the oldest enterprises in the industry, 50% owned by French oil-giant TotalEnergies SE (TTE). SunPower is a leading supplier of solar panels [many produced by related business, Maxeon (MAXN)] and equipment to the U.S. and Canadian residential market, primarily through local installation dealers.

SunPower Homepage - December 8th, 2023

SunPower's stock has fluctuated wildly over the years, from ever-changing government regulations and tax incentives, competitive solar panel installation pricing, and swings in investor optimism/pessimism. The company has witnessed a 10x price gain two different times since the Great Recession ended in 2009. From my experience following the solar sector, after the crushing -90% share decline from January 2021's peak of $57, another major cyclical jump higher cannot be ruled out in the intermediate future (1-3 years).

With a valuation on sales approaching previous major bottoms in the stock quote, a stronger balance sheet than past cycle lows, and limited losses projected in 2024, I am interested in owning a stake. Other positives include the highest short interest position in years (which may support price soon), while technical trading evidence of a washout in price are beginning to appear. Let's review the setup.

Business Trends - Rotten 2023, Better 2024?

My basic bullish SPWR thesis is rooted in the increasingly clear need to quit burning carbon sources for energy. The planet recorded its warmest year in 2023, supporting the scientific reality that pollution and greenhouse gases being released by the rising population on earth, consuming resources at greater per capita rates, actually do create consequences for the environment.

If we get another record next year for planet warming in 2024, the excuses to turn to solar energy will only grow and compound in importance. If you agree with this logic, buying one of the top residential suppliers of rooftop solar building products should be an understandable goal. My investment equation is the more the planet warms up, the greater calls will become to do something about it (like extra incentives from governments around the world for solar buildout).

From a demographic perspective, with just 5% of U.S. homes having solar installed vs. 30% in places like Australia, SunPower's potential market opportunity should continue to rise at a level far above growth rates in the general economy.

Some background solar installation numbers for 2023-24 were summarized in a Solar Energy Industries Association report yesterday, December 7th, 2023:

The US solar industry installed 6.5 gigawatts-direct current (OTC:GWDC) of capacity in Q3 2023, a 35% year-over-year increase as federal clean energy policies begin to take hold. As a result of this growth, the United States is expected to add a record 33 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity in 2023, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q4 2023 report released today by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. While economic challenges are beginning to affect the solar and storage industry, by 2050 solar is expected to be the largest source of generating capacity on the U.S. grid. The residential solar segment installed a record 210,000 systems in Q3. However, changes to net energy metering policy in California and elevated interest rates across the U.S. are expected to lead to a brief decline next year before growth resumes in 2025.

For SunPower in particular (based in California), the change in pricing (up to 75% reduction) for rooftop-generated energy sent back to your local electric utility has slashed California rooftop building activity by roughly 80%. Many CA homeowners were using the money generated in metering policy to justify buying systems. 2023's operating business tumble has everything to do with increasing inventories and lower demand than anticipated.

The Q3 2023 earnings presentation went through the "bad" and the "ugly" for this year's results, while the "good" part of the SWPR investment story might be found in operating losses reaching for a low by the end of 2023.

SunPower - Q3 2023, Earnings Presentation

SunPower - Q3 2023, Earnings Presentation

SunPower - Q3 2023, Earnings Presentation

SunPower - Q3 2023, Earnings Presentation

SunPower - Q3 2023, Earnings Presentation

Buy The Low Valuation

According to Wall Street analysts, taking their cue from management guidance, the worst operating performance for the company will hit during the final months of 2023. Flat sales vs. 2022 and cash-adjusted earnings losses should be the worst shareholders have to endure. Of course, we'll get a smarter picture of early 2024 trends when the next earnings release and Q1 guidance are posted in February.

Seeking Alpha Table - SunPower, Analyst Estimates for 2023-25, Made December 7th, 2023

So, if stock prices tend to generally reach bottoms in price 3-6 months before a turn in business fortunes for the better is obvious, we should expect a low quote soon. It's entirely possible the November number of $3.68 was "the" bottom.

For this article, I am going to focus my fundamental value discussion on two data points related to total sales, the enterprise valuation and price multiple. In 2006, the enterprise valuation (debt + equity - cash) on revenues achieved a record multiple of 20x. On basic equity worth comparisons, price to sales of 10x was reality in early 2021.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, today's 0.59x EV and 0.47x price to sales ratios are incredibly cheap. Today's EV is quite inexpensive, the function of a low share price crossed with far less net debt than usual. Historically, the EV multiple was only lower during 2012-13. And, this period proved one of the best times for long-term investors to buy the company. From a low of $2.50 a share in November 2012, SWPR rose to $27.55 in June 2014.

I am thinking a business reporting minimal losses (if such is the future) in 2024-25, will almost surely support a climb toward a normalized 2x sales valuation ($15+ for price).

YCharts - SunPower, Price & EV to Sales, Since 2006

Massive Short Interest

There are still other reasons to get excited about SunPower in December 2023. The shortfall in residential solar demand this year has brought out all the naysayers, bears, and aggressive short sellers. We wouldn't be able to achieve a super-low 0.5x valuation on sales without shorts borrowing stock they do not own to dump shares on the open market. This added selling pressure has torpedoed the stock quote.

Standing at 34% of share float not owned by TotalEnergies, the short sale interest is now the highest since early January 2021. While not an exact timing tool, when shorts have been this confident that rooftop solar is a dead idea, the share price has flipped direction and risen strongly. The opposite side of the short selling coin is covering/buying to complete a roundtrip trade.

The good news moving forward is better SunPower operating numbers should encourage shorts to begin to cover, hopefully starting in early 2024. If business results reverse strongly, creating unexpected cash flow and earnings right around the corner (remember the global warming demand idea), outsized short covering/buying could put incredible upward pressure on price.

YCharts - SunPower, Percent of Float Short vs. Share Price, 5 Years

The outlier short-squeeze concept is new buyers openly fight with shorts covering to find share supply daily. In this instance, order imbalances of 2:1 to 3:1 in favor of buyers vs. sellers can only force price higher to complete transactions. If you look carefully at the YCharts graph below, short interest above 34% of float (green line) is highly correlated with rising SPWR share pricing over the next few months.

YCharts - SunPower, Short Percent of Float vs. Share Price, Since 2010

Technical Chart

SunPower's price chart can only be termed a bust over the last 12 months. However, for the first time in 2023, the Accumulation/Distribution Line, Negative Volume Index, and On Balance Volume have been flat to rising concurrently since late October. From my research, this can be read as a bullish development, where selling pressure (especially from shorts) could be exhausted. If price can rise to $6 by early January, it will mark the longest span of trading above the important 50-day moving average since September 2022.

StockCharts.com - SunPower, 12 Months of Daily Price & Volume Changes

Another technical data point to ponder, calendar 2023 has outlined the worst performance since 2016. In terms of as bad as it gets on the downside for SunPower, often a light switch is flipped when the New Year arrives for poor return choices. The January Effect approaching in a few weeks should propel price higher (after tax-loss selling pressure subsides in December), all other variables remaining the same.

StockCharts.com - SunPower, Calendar Year Price Performance, Since 2009

Plus, seasonal tendencies for SunPower specifically have been the most bullish between December-February on the calendar (measured over the last 15 years).

StockCharts.com - SunPower, Seasonal Trends, Rising Price Percentage by Month, Since 2009

Final Thoughts

Plenty of short sellers are convincing themselves, SunPower is headed toward bankruptcy because of a bad year. I am saying, not so fast. Debt is very manageable, and close to its lowest level vs. equity in several decades. Plus, net working capital and current asset holdings (cash, receivables, inventory) remain close to 5-year averages. In addition, management expects to be able to generate sizable cash flow next year on labor cost reductions (layoffs) and inventory drawdowns.

YCharts - SunPower, Debt to Equity, Since 2010

YCharts - SunPower, Working Capital & Current Asset Total, 5 Years

Of course, if business trends for sales and product pricing remain in a downtrend during 2024, the stock quote may not be able to rise much above $5. The short interest will stand pat or grow, as few new share buyers step up to the plate. Personally, I believe we will have to experience a deep recession, for the fundamentals to deteriorate further at SunPower.

My investment forecast is a rise back to SunPower's 200-day moving average seems reasonable into February (at $9.20 and falling today). An intersection around $8 a share is possible in 8-12 weeks. Such a move would outline a solid +70% gain from $4.76 currently. If I am correct, buyers today could take some or all of their profits at that level.

Further gains will depend on operating business turnaround timing and speed. Assuming a mild recession next year in America, a trading range of $6 to $10 may be SPWR's future, after recovering from the depressed short-sold valuation of November-December.

A deep and prolonged recession may bring a return trip to $4 or even $3 per share later in 2024. On the other hand, a soft landing, with falling interest rates and rising solar panel demand could push shares back into the $10 to $15 area over 12 months. I rate shares a Buy and have been adding to my position over the last week of trading.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.