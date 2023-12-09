Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
VanEck's 15 Crypto Predictions For 2024

Summary

  • VanEck predicts that the U.S. will experience a recession in the first half of 2024, but this will coincide with the launch of the first spot Bitcoin ETFs.
  • The 4th Bitcoin halving in April 2024 will occur without major drama, and Bitcoin will rise above $48,000 after a brief consolidation period.
  • Bitcoin will reach an all-time high in Q4 2024, driven by high volatility and mounting evidence of rejection of the anti-growth agenda of the Green lobby.

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital asset(s) described below.

Step into the realm of speculation with us as we embark on a whimsical journey into the future of crypto in 2024. In the ever-evolving

VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

