JuSun

Like most other sectors, quality matters in the REIT space, and for conservative income investors who want ‘set it and forget it’ type of investments, it pays to stick with industry stalwarts that have a long track record of delivering strong shareholder returns.

This brings me to Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT), which I last covered here back in May, noting a ‘buy the dip’ opportunity. While the stock has seen its ups and downs since then on interest rate fears, that call proved to prescient, as the stock now trades 12.5% higher than when I recommended it last, with a 15% total return, comparing favorably to the 11.4% rise in the S&P 500 (SPY) over the same timeframe.

Despite the recent rally in FRT’s share price, the stock still trades 7.6% below where it was last year, as shown below. In this article, I provide an update and discuss why FRT remains a compelling buy for long-term investors, so let’s get started!

FRT Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why FRT?

Federal Realty Trust is one of the oldest REITs on the market today, with a history dating back 61 years. It owns 102 high quality retail and mixed use centers in high barrier to entry cities like Boston, New York, San Jose, Miami, as well the inland cities of Chicago and Phoenix, covering 3,300 tenants and 3,100 residential units.

FRT’s properties are located in the so-called ‘first ring’ suburban locations, which are generally affluent and not-too-distant from city centers. This translates to pricing power for both FRT as a landlord and its tenants. As shown below, FRT’s properties enjoy the highest population density and median household income in its peer group, including Kimco Realty (KIM) and Kite Realty Group (KRG).

FRT Property Demographics (Investor Presentation)

I view FRT as being the Realty Income (O) of shopping center REITs, considering its long track record of rewarding shareholders with an increasing dividend. As shown below, FRT has the longest dividend growth history in the REIT space, with 56 years under its belt at a 7% CAGR over this extended timeframe. This includes the recent pandemic timeframe, during which many of FRT and peer Regency Centers (REG) were the only large shopping center REITs to not cut their dividends.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, FRT has continued to demonstrate strong operating fundamentals, as reflected by 3.8% YoY same property operating income growth during the most recent third quarter. This translated to respectable 3.8% YoY FFO per share growth in Q3, which contributed to 3.6% YoY FFO/share growth for the first nine months of the year, reflecting consistent performance.

These results were driven by a solid 94% portfolio leased rate, despite approximately 100 basis points drop the vacating of Bed Bath & Beyond (OTCPK:BBBYQ) leases. Notably, headwinds from Bed Bath & Beyond were offset by record leasing volume of 1.6 million square feet in the first nine months of the year and signed leases during Q3 saw a cash basis rollover of 11%, signaling robust tenant demand despite an inflationary environment

What sets FRT apart from its peers is its forward progress in developing mixed-use properties that cater to a diverse demographic that includes office workers and residential consumers, which are a draw for FRT’s retail tenants. This is reflected by 38% of FRT’s annual base rent stemming from mixed-use centers. FRT continues to develop mixed-use among other property types, as it carries a sizable pipeline that management expects to add incremental value for the current year and through 2026, as noted during the recent conference call:

Our in-process $750 million pipeline of active redevelopments and expansions, a competitive advantage for federal given its scale. That's only $180 million to spend against our $1.3 billion of available liquidity, with a large chunk of that remaining figure being leasing capital, which is good news when deployed. This pipeline should continue to drive incremental POIs into '24 through '25. And into '26. Now on to guidance. We are increasing our forecast for FFO per share for 2023, up to a range of $6.50 to $6.58, up from the previous range of $6.46 to $6.58. Guidance now reflects 2023 FFO growth over 2022 of 3% to 4%, 3.5% at the midpoint.

FRT’s developments are supported by its strong BBB+/Baa1 credit ratings from S&P and Fitch and $1.3 billion in total liquidity, consisting of $100 million in cash and $1.2 billion in available capacity on its revolving credit facility. FRT also maintains a safe amount of leverage, with a net debt to EBITDA of 6x.

Risks to FRT include the potential for a recession, which may affect FRT’s high-end tenants. That’s because unlike peers REG and KIM, which carry more grocery-anchored properties, FRT’s properties don’t have as much of a grocery component compared to peers and are therefore less necessity based. Other risks include higher interest rates, which may impact its refinancing next year. As shown below, FRT does have $1.2 billion worth of debt maturities due next year, which happens to be its biggest refinancing year between now and at least 2027.

FRT Debt Maturities (Q3'23 10-Q Filing)

Nonetheless, FRT should be able to secure relatively attractive financing rates considering its high quality properties and its strong BBB+ credit rating. Some on Wall Street believe the Fed could cut rates as early as next year, and rent growth could buffer some of the impact from higher rates. Importantly for income investors, FRT currently yields a respectable 4.4% and the dividend is well-covered by a 66% payout ratio, leaving plenty of retained capital to help fund redevelopments.

Lastly, I see value in FRT at the current price of $99 with a forward P/FFO of 15.1. As shown below, this sits materially below FRT’s normal P/FFO of 21.1. While analysts expect just 3% FFO/share growth next year, FRT is expected to achieve 5-6% annual growth starting in 2025.

FAST Graphs

More conservative income investors ought to consider FRT’s Preferred Series C stock (NYSE:FRT.PR.C), which at the current price of $22.50 trades at a 10% discount to its $25 fair value. This preferred issue currently yields 5.6% and is cumulative, which means that missed dividend payments must be made up unless if FRT becomes insolvent. It’s worth noting that FRT.PR.C currently trades post its call date of 9/29/2022, so there is a risk of it being called. However, in such a scenario, investors at today’s price would realize an immediate 10% gain. Plus, given the current elevated interest rates, I don’t see potential for FRT.PR.C to called unless if interest rates see a sharp nosedive.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Federal Realty Investment Trust continues to demonstrate strong performance and resilience in the face of an inflationary environment. Its well-diversified portfolio, focus on mixed-use developments, and strong credit ratings set it apart from its peers in the shopping center REIT industry.

With a solid pipeline of developments and a safe amount of leverage, FRT is well-positioned for future growth. It offers a respectable and well-covered dividend yield and trades well below its normal valuation. More conservative income investors may want to consider the Preferred Series C stock, which currently offers a higher yield and trades below Par Value. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on both the common and preferred stock.