Cavan Images

Earnings of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) will likely remain flattish as loan growth will counter the effect of operating expense growth. I’m expecting the company to report earnings of $1.60 per share for 2023 and $1.58 per share for 2024. Compared to my last report on the company, I’ve slightly increased my earnings estimate as I’ve raised my loan growth estimate. Next year’s target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. Based on the total expected return, I’m maintaining a hold rating on First BanCorp.

Pipelines, Regional Economy Bode Well for Loan Growth

First BanCorp’s loan growth continued to remain at a satisfactory level during the third quarter. The management mentioned in the conference call, “We expect loan growth to remain in line with our mid-single-digit growth guidance as we continue to redeploy a portion of the investment portfolio cash flows into higher-yielding assets in the loan portfolio. Also, we do expect the facilities of the construction loan that were approved this year to begin to accelerate into disbursements.”

A construction project worth mentioning is a highway whose financing FBP will contribute to. As mentioned in the conference call, FBP has committed $150 million to the highway transaction, which translates to a loan growth of 1.3%.

Apart from the construction pipeline, the region’s strengthened job market also bodes well for loan growth. As shown below, the unemployment rate is near record lows. Further, the IMF expects the unemployment rate to worsen only slightly from the current level. Even after the worsening, the IMF expects the unemployment rate to remain much better compared to previous years.

Data by YCharts

Since my last report on FBP, which was issued in early May, Puerto Rico’s economy has improved tremendously. At that time, the IMF was expecting the unemployment rate to settle around 9.00% (please see the chart in my last report), while now it foresees the long-term unemployment rate to stand at 6.10%. As a result, I’ve decided to raise my loan growth estimate.

I’m now expecting the loan portfolio to have grown by 4.5% in 2023. Further, I’m expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4.1% in 2024. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net Loans 8,887 11,442 10,827 11,305 11,813 12,293 Growth of Net Loans 2.1% 28.8% (5.4)% 4.4% 4.5% 4.1% Other Earning Assets 2,398 4,926 6,658 6,086 5,610 5,723 Deposits 9,348 15,317 17,785 16,143 16,600 17,103 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 854 924 684 934 662 675 Common equity 2,192 2,239 2,102 1,326 1,339 1,520 Book Value Per Share ($) 10.1 10.3 9.9 6.9 7.6 8.6 Tangible BVPS ($) 9.9 9.9 9.6 6.6 7.3 8.3 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Margin Stabilization Likely from 4Q2023

First BanCorp’s net interest margin dipped by a total of 22 basis points in the first nine months of 2023, which isn’t too bad. The reduction in the margin was largely attributable to deposit pricing pressures. In my last report, I mentioned that I was concerned about the seven-quarter streak of deposit book declines. I was worried that FBP would have to fund its loan growth through expensive borrowing, as it was finding it difficult to increase its deposits. Since then, First BanCorp has proved me wrong. Not only was the management able to curb its deposit decline, but it was also able to partially fund the loan growth by liquidating lower-yielding securities. This balance sheet repositioning helped the margin.

The management mentioned in the conference call, “We expect somewhat normalization in the margin towards the beginning of '24 based on the expectation that our interest rate increases will stabilize, thus normalizing some of the deposit pricing pressures we've had.”

I believe the management’s expectation is reasonable as the up-rate cycle seems to have already ended in the fourth quarter of 2023; therefore, the deposit pricing pressure should wane in the current quarter only.

Moreover, the management has made it clear since the issuance of my last report that it wants to fund loans through either deposits or liquidation of its securities. This puts my concerns at ease that growth in borrowings could hurt the margin going forward.

Overall, I’m expecting the margin to remain unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2023 and then rise by 10 basis points in 2024.

Expecting Flattish Earnings

I’m expecting operating expenses in 2024 to grow at a similar rate as in 2023. This is because now that the up-interest-rate cycle has apparently ended, the pace of disinflation should also slow down. Overall, I’m expecting operating expenses to have grown by 5.5% year-over-year in 2023. For 2024, I’m expecting these expenses to grow by 5.4%.

The growth in operating expenses will likely counter the effect of the anticipated increase in the loan portfolio size and the limited net interest margin expansion. Overall, I’m expecting First BanCorp to report earnings of $1.60 per share for 2023 and $1.58 per share for 2024. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23E FY24E Net interest income 567 600 730 795 801 838 Provision for loan losses 40 171 (66) 28 60 60 Non-interest income 91 111 121 123 129 133 Non-interest expense 378 424 489 443 467 492 Net income - Common Sh. 164 100 277 305 284 280 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.76 0.46 1.31 1.59 1.60 1.58 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates(In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

In my last report, which was issued before the second quarter’s results, I estimated earnings of $1.50 per share for 2023. I’ve revised upwards my earnings estimate because I’ve increased my loan growth estimate. Moreover, the operating expenses reported so far have been below my previous expectations; therefore, I’ve reduced my non-interest expense estimate for the full year.

Risks Appear to be Moderate

Most of First BanCorp’s riskiness stems from its location. Puerto Rico is highly vulnerable to hurricanes, which makes the company’s earnings uncertain. However, as the next hurricane season is more than six months away, I’m currently not too worried.

Further, the company has a very large balance of unrealized losses on its available-for-sale securities portfolio. According to details given in the 10-Q filing, these losses amounted to $844.9 million, which is around 65% of the total equity balance. I’m expecting these losses to start reversing when interest rates start declining later next year.

Fortunately, First BanCorp’s deposit book is not risky because the company has enough available liquidity to comfortably cover all of its uninsured deposits. As of the end of September 2023, FBP had available liquidity of approximately $5.1 billion, or 1.1x of uninsured deposits, as mentioned in the earnings presentation.

Maintaining a Hold Rating

First BanCorp is offering a dividend yield of 3.5% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.14 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 35% for 2024, which is close to the three-year average of 29%. Therefore, I’m not expecting any change in the dividend level.

I’m using the peer average price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value First BanCorp. Peers are trading at an average P/TB ratio of 1.75 and an average P/E ratio of 12.0, as shown below.

Symbol Selection Criteria P/E ("fwd") P/E ("ttm") P/B ("ttm") P/TB ("ttm") FBP 9.92 9.64 2.12 2.21 CVBF Market Cap 11.95 11.35 1.39 2.32 TCBI Market Cap 14.93 7.66 0.99 0.99 INDB Market Cap 11.31 10.43 0.93 1.43 FHB Market Cap 11.08 9.97 1.13 1.97 BOH Market Cap 15.26 13.29 2.20 2.26 BPOP Location 10.16 7.87 1.25 1.57 OFG Location 9.43 9.33 1.53 1.69 Peer Average 12.02 9.99 1.35 1.75 Source: Seeking Alpha Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $8.3 gives a target price of $14.5 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 9.0% downside from the December 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 1.55x 1.65x 1.75x 1.85x 1.95x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 8.3 8.3 8.3 8.3 8.3 Target Price ($) 12.8 13.6 14.5 15.3 16.1 Market Price ($) 15.9 15.9 15.9 15.9 15.9 Upside/(Downside) (19.4)% (14.2)% (9.0)% (3.8)% 1.5% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.58 gives a target price of $19.0 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 19.7% upside from the December 8 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.0x 11.0x 12.0x 13.0x 14.0x EPS - 2024 ($) 1.58 1.58 1.58 1.58 1.58 Target Price ($) 15.9 17.4 19.0 20.6 22.2 Market Price ($) 15.9 15.9 15.9 15.9 15.9 Upside/(Downside) (0.3)% 9.7% 19.7% 29.6% 39.6% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $16.7, which implies a 5.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 8.9%. Hence, I’m maintaining a hold rating on First BanCorp.