Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Airbnb: This Is A Long-Term Buy And Hold

Dec. 09, 2023 8:37 AM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Stock1 Comment
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.89K Followers

Summary

  • Airbnb is a great long-term investment with substantial upside potential as travel demand continues to strengthen.
  • The company is expanding globally and diversifying its offerings to attract more guests and hosts.
  • Airbnb's profitability has improved, and it has the opportunity to compete against high-fee OTA giants and absorb more business away from hotels, which have raised rates tremendously this year.

Young tourists traveling

blackCAT/E+ via Getty Images

With the proverbial clouds lifting ahead of expectations for lower interest rates in 2024, it's a great time for investors to crank up risk in our portfolios, particularly to lock in great long-term buys that are still substantially

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.89K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABNB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

K
KEEPYOURMONEY
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (842)
ABNB if you hold is a 6 x s your money . Great CEO it has become a verb . People don't go on vacation anymore they "AIR B AND B " . THey come up with so many good ideas this will do a 2 X s in a very quick time span . Hold longer if you want the 6 x's . If someone in their thirties' bought 10 K and just just held until age 70 the should have 60K easy
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ABNB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.