Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Last Big News Cycle For The Market In 2023

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
829 Followers

Summary

  • The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports 199,000 new payroll gains and a drop in the unemployment rate from 3.9% to 3.7%.
  • The upcoming Consumer Price Index report and Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates will be closely watched.
  • The bond market continues to anticipate rate cuts in 2024, despite the Fed's "higher for longer" stance.

Global business growth

Pogonici

There are still 23 days to go before calendar year 2023 rolls to an end. That leaves plenty of time for surprises of a good or not good variety to make themselves known to the market. In terms of things

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
829 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.