The Five Horsemen Of Deflation Are Returning

Dec. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ET
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The post-COVID inflationary surge was transitory, and Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's initial instincts of calling it so were correct.
  • Both investors and consumers see through Powell's hawkishness, as evidenced by the decline in long-term interest rates and inflation expectations.
  • The global and US economies are returning to a state of low growth and low inflation due to the "Five Horsemen of Deflation."
  • I talk about my favorite type of investment for a return to low growth and low inflation.
Deflation

DNY59

The post-COVID inflationary surge was transitory after all.

In this article, I'll explain why.

The story is pretty simple, really. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's instincts of calling inflation "transitory" were correct. He was just looking at lagged data in 2021 and 2022 that

Austin Rogers is a REIT specialist with a professional background in commercial real estate.

Austin is a contributing author for the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members.

Comments (14)

Nathan Hanks profile picture
Nathan Hanks
Today, 11:21 AM
Comments (92)
Excellent article!! Really great view of "where the puck is going"
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 11:29 AM
Comments (4.74K)
@Nathan Hanks Happy to be of service!
Jeremy Blum profile picture
Jeremy Blum
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (5.9K)
Austin 3 of your 5 are actually reasons for more inflation, especially Demographics as they impact wages. There are actually 8 demographics pushing wages up. They are

1. Slowing population growth

2. Early retirements

3. Reduced immigration

4. Lower workforce participation

5. A trend toward onshoring

6. Lower end jobs having higher vacancies

7. Corporate growth

8. Higher education levels

The most important of all is #7. People, economists nad politicians underestimate how innovative U.S. corporations are. We have sent tens of millions of jobs overseas and created tens of millions more overseas. Yet our unemployed is only about 5 million, a tiny fraction of that. We had to send them overseas, we don't have the labor here. Now we are onshoring?

There may be a respit in the tight labor market with a recession, but only temporary. We are stuck with labor inflation.
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (4.74K)
@Jeremy Blum Did you read the section on demographics and technology and see my reasoning for them as deflationary forces? Technology will be able to replace jobs, and an aging population translates into falling consumer demand growth.
g
greg2222
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (674)
Austin....Five Horsemen of Deflation might be back, but we just had 3 years of the Five Horsemen of "Inflation". A few months of deflation doesn't even come close to 3 years of.... now, built in price levels that won't go away.
Five Horsemen of Inflation:
1. Home prices
2. Grocery prices
3. Gas prices
4. Interest rates
5. Insurance rates
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 11:26 AM
Comments (4.74K)
@greg2222 My argument isn't that prices are going to go back to where they were in 2019, or any other particular year in the past for that matter. My argument is that we're slumping back to a state of low growth and low inflation.
d
digger11
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (107)
Thank you for putting all this together. You managed to convey what can be a technically challenging subject in a conversational way that is appropriate for most SA readers.
Wasn't that long ago that moneterist thinking was dead in many circles including media and left wing think tanks. The pseudo economists replaced it with MMT. We don't hear much about it these days. Hopefully the notion that the money supply does not matter has been relegated to the dustbin of crackpot economics.
Lake OZ boater profile picture
Lake OZ boater
Today, 11:04 AM
Comments (11.23K)
@digger11 Good comments. Among them, you said:

"Hopefully the notion that the money supply does not matter has been relegated to the dustbin of crackpot economics."

There are still a few good minds and voices of reason out there. Perhaps of interest...

See: "Interview met Steve Hanke, Professor Johns Hopkins University." He is a proponent of the quantity theory of money.

Suggestion: If pressed for time, watch at playback speed 1.5x

(58:35) www.youtube.com/...
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Today, 11:32 AM
Comments (4.74K)
@digger11 To be clear, there *are* plenty of other economic factors that influence inflation, but the money supply is definitely one of them, in my view. Thanks for the comment!
C
Capt.TonyWild
Today, 10:45 AM
Comments (770)
Very interesting read!
b
billwilliams836
Today, 10:39 AM
Comments (874)
Nice read.
"But it all depends on what the money is being spent on." If the trillions the US spent in the past 4 years is any indication the long term benefit is minimal while the short term consequence helped fuel the worst inflation in 40 years.

ADC is an interesting way to add REIT exposure. Recently bought RNP and have owned a fair amount of SCHD for the past few years. The entire REIT sector may have moved too far, too fast so am waiting for a better entry point.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 10:21 AM
Comments (2.36K)
Excellent article.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 10:18 AM
Comments (3.4K)
"They" always promise to fix this one, and while it seems contrary, it is 1/effort to remedy. The HARDER the .gov tries, the worse it gets:

"Inequality: A smaller portion of money in the pockets of those with a higher propensity to spend translates into lower-than-otherwise aggregate demand."

The path is more freedom - more upwardly mobile freedom - , NOT more control.
b
billwilliams836
Today, 10:31 AM
Comments (874)
@Pablo "The government is here to help" = Run the other way
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

