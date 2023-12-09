Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FPF: A Reasonable Way To Profit From Falling Interest Rates

Power Hedge
Summary

  • The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund aims to reduce duration risk and provide income for risk-averse investors.
  • The fund has underperformed fixed-income indices but offers a higher yield, making it an attractive option for income-focused investors.
  • The fund's portfolio consists primarily of preferred stocks and bonds, with a focus on the financial services sector.
  • The fund almost managed to cover its distribution out of NII during the most recent reporting period, and it seems to be in better shape now.
  • The fund is trading at a very attractive discount on NAV right now, and it appears to be a decent way to profit if interest rates continue to decline.
White female model shows dollar bills in her hand closeup front view

OlenaMykhaylova

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ to pursue their goals. As the name suggests, the fund seeks to reduce duration risk compared to some other closed-end

Power Hedge
Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

a
arabella04
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (46)
A good fund and very tax friendly.
r
robertlgriffin
Today, 11:53 AM
Comments (2.77K)
Thanks for the article. I didn't realize they had raised the monthly dividend. With the big discount and current yield I would be happy to add at these prices, except that I have a good supply of FPF since $20, $21 and $22, back when short term interest rates were essentially zero. Any leveraged fund cut distributions (or gave you your money back). I lightened up on FPF awhile back and am holding the rest for the income.
e
eaiken
Today, 11:40 AM
Comments (155)
Thanks for bringing this fund to our attention. Very useful.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

