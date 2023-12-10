Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoundHound AI: Awesome Tech, But 45 Million Reasons For Caution On This SPAC

Summary

  • SoundHound AI's conversational intelligence technology is impressive.
  • However, SPAC mergers have led to disastrous results for many investors.
  • SoundHound's financials show impressive revenue growth, but read this before taking the leap.
Copenhagen, Denmark

Alexander Farnsworth/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

Once bitten, twice shy. Caveat emptor. Whatever phrase you prefer, the world of SPAC mergers is one that many investors have waded into with disastrous results, including myself - once. Then, I swore

Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
7.86K Followers
If you are a medium to long-term investor looking for an analysis of equities focused on cash flow, growth, and other critical metrics from a financial professional who knows financial statements inside and out, consider giving me a follow.While I am Tech-focused, I have a diversified portfolio, including growth and value equities, REITs, and dividend stocks. I like to use options for income and risk management when the opportunity arises. I have over 15 years of experience in the market. I am a practicing CPA; however, I have learned about investing more from avid reading, market watching, experience, and of course, making mistakes over the years. Also, am an admitted Excel junkie. I believe Benjamin Franklin when he said: "An investment in knowledge pays the best returns," and Warren Buffet that "The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect." I am constantly learning and focusing on long-term goals - even when the market misbehaves.  Thank you very much for reading, and please feel free to leave me a message in the comments or send a private message. All the best!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Investors' goals, financial situations, timelines, and risk tolerances vary widely. The stocks mentioned may not be suitable for all. As such, the article is not meant to suggest action on the reader's part. Each investor should consider their unique situation and perform their own due diligence.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Sergio Heiber profile picture
Sergio Heiber
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (1.98K)
Well presented @Bradley Guichard Investors need to see a path to profitability for which SOUN does not seem to have.
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (1.88K)
@Sergio Heiber Thanks for the comment, Sergio. Agree, it has significant financial challenges ahead.
r
rammbler65
Today, 5:42 PM
Comments (1.05K)
Interesting. Seems like an overhyped stock which will go boom and bust. Just like all the growth stocks in 2020.
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (1.88K)
@rammbler65 yes, I think high-risk, high-reward is right. The risk is a little too high for me though. Once the capital situation is clarified (which will take time) it will be worth revisiting.
Bradley Guichard profile picture
Bradley Guichard
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (1.88K)
I hope everyone is having a great weekend. Let me know your thoughts on this stock's prospects into 2024.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

