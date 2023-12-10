Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Paramount: Potential Sale Rumors Spurred A Massive Recovery (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETParamount Global (PARA) StockAAPL, AMZN, PARAA3 Comments
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paramount Global stock has surged nearly 65% from its recent lows through its recent highs, outperforming the S&P 500 significantly.
  • Speculation of a change in ownership has fueled the recent upside in PARA's stock. The involvement of Shari Redstone has also lifted the possibility of a sale.
  • The deal's structure remains uncertain, with Skydance emerging as one of the front runners of the deal.
  • I argue why my bullish thesis, predicated on a mean-reversion opportunity, has played out accordingly.
  • I also explain why it's time to move back to the sidelines, allowing the surge and news to play out before I reassess another opportunity.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One" Australian Premiere

Rocket K/Getty Images Entertainment

My bullish thesis on Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) has finally worked out, as PARA outperformed the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY) significantly after bottoming out in late October. Accordingly, PARA surged nearly 65% from its

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
30.3K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Chancer profile picture
Chancer
Today, 8:55 AM
Comments (17.83K)
@JR Research
Thanks for article.When I returned from my Army service in Viet Nam, I was hired by Gulf + Western as an internal auditor, as their audit staff was increased to do extra work requested by the Paramount CFO. That is why on many old Paramount movies at the intro you see "A Gulf+Western Company." When the CFO resigned, the G +W district audit staff was laid off, with only 2 of us transferred to the Grand Rapids, MI, audit office.

Paramount has had several owners.
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 8:54 AM
Comments (6.54K)
National Amusements, which owns approximately 10% of Paramount's equity capital value, maintains 77% of voting shares — valued at around $1 billion, although that does not account for what could be a "meaningful control premium," Wells Fargo analyst Steve Cahall wrote in a note to clients on Friday

"We've always been suspect of NAI's ability transact PARA," Cahall said of the potential deal. "We think NAI has traditionally been against a break-up (Sumner didn't want that). We don't think strategic buyers are interested in PARA as a whole, but rather just its studios (which have some ~$6 billion in licensing revenues)."

"If successful, we think Skydance/[RedBird] could be more willing to do what NAI wouldn't: keep what it wants and break-up the rest. This could change the equity's outlook," he said.

In Cahall's view, a Skydance/RedBird takeover could lead to the combination of Skydance with Paramount's existing studios and the shutdown of streaming service Paramount+, along with the possible sales of Pluto and linear TV assets.
"We think the probability of a deal is decent given Skydance is a credible buyer, PARA recently announced senior exec change of control packages and Ms. Redstone may have grown tired of Wall Street's drumbeat of media negativity and familial intrigue," he said. "Post very significant asset sales PARA NewCo could be an attractive growth/content company."

The analyst maintained his Underweight rating on the stock and $12 price target

“We see a decent possibility a deal gets done,” said Cahall, who expects new ownership to begin divesting parts of the company
Cahall said he doesn’t think strategic buyers like Warner Bros. Discovery or Comcast would be interested in Paramount as a whole.

But Skydance or RedBird might try to create value by selling Pluto TV, which could fetch $1.7 billion or its linear networks, worth about $16 billion. They might also shut down the streaming service Paramount Plus, according to Cahall.

“Over the years we've witnessed Skydance grow from a co-producer on the Paramount lot focused on sci-fi/action to a diversified studio incl. animation, sports and a portfolio of big-budget films and original series. We think founder David Ellison has the gravitas to court NAI alongside the deal-making expertise of Redbird,” Cahall said.

Cahall said making a deal will be up to Redstone, whose father media mogul Sumner Redstone built the company.
“We think the probability of a deal is decent given Skydance is a credible buyer, Paramount recently announced senior exec change of control packages and Ms. Redstone may have grown tired of Wall Street's drumbeat of media negativity and familial intrigue,” Cahall said
LONGBULL+ profile picture
LONGBULL+
Today, 8:43 AM
Comments (6.54K)
Nice article. Still I think it’s very likely Paramount’s Share Price will further Run Up/Rise the coming months.

Cahall calculated in a break up scenario Paramount could be worth at least $ 35. (Marketcap 22.3 billion)

www.indiewire.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PARA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PARA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PARA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.