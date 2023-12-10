Our Prediction For The S&P 500 In 2024

champc

Alright, we won't beat around the bush.

Here's where we think the S&P 500 (SP500, NYSEARCA:SPY) will end 2024: 4,450.

Why do we think this? It's based on our view of a number of core macro drivers, combined with a little bit of guesswork.

Will we be correct? Who knows! But whether or not we get it right, it's a good time to start thinking about what 2024 will look like.

Plus, these macro drivers will affect everything across the board, so whether you're an American Real Estate investor or a British microcap speculator, having a level of context going into next year is key for making the best investment decisions possible.

That's what we'll be covering today.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

Predicting The S&P 500

Predicting the market may seem like a fool's errand given the number of potential inputs to the calculation, but it really revolves around two specific things; Getting the level of market earnings correct, and getting the multiple of those earnings correct.

Spelled out:

{S&P 500 2024 Target = 2024 Earnings * 2024 Valuation}

Thus, if we can do a good job of modeling those two inputs, then we might have a shot when it comes to getting our market prediction correct.

If you break it down even further, each of these two inputs is ultimately influenced by three key factors:

GDP Growth

Liquidity Conditions

Sentiment

Let's now take a look at each of these in more detail in order to build a view.

2024 Earnings

Given that the S&P 500 is comprised of a large number of huge companies that provide a good sample of cross-sector strength in the economy, to some degree, S&P 500 profits are really a function of GDP growth of the United States as a whole, in addition to some extraneous exposure to Europe, China, and other emerging markets (NYSEARCA:VT). Profit growth is capped by the total global market, but also buttressed by a floor of overall economic spend.

Thus, to get a sense of how GDP growth will fare globally over the next year, we need to look to leading economic indicators for clues. Additionally, understanding GDP growth can also help us determine the level of aggregate cross-sector profit margin, thus allowing us to extrapolate to a final 2204 number.

Here's where things currently sit from a global economic perspective:

PropNotes

All in all, things don't look too great. The U.S. is on an uptrend, as readings have been generally improving over the last couple months. However, consumer sentiment, manufacturing, and the yield curve are still in a bearish zone overall. Services and Housing are bright spots, but it's tough to get *too* bullish when all the data is taken together.

Europe and the UK look quite weak. Leading manufacturing, housing, and services numbers are negative, with the only bright spot coming in UK services.

China isn't faring much better given its widely publicized Real Estate bust and subsequent debt issues, and Japan has been weakening over the last few months as well.

India remains the only truly bright spot, as it has been, and looks to continue to be, quite strong across the board.

Thus, when viewed in aggregate, the global economy looks rather neutral at the moment.

The U.S. is improving, and India looks strong, but the majority of European indicators are deteriorating, and China has some serious economic issues to sort through on a macro scale related to its massive amount of economic leverage.

Given that we are looking to predict S&P earnings, here's a look at where they have been quarterly over the last few years:

YCharts

Simplified down, here's a measure of average quarterly S&P 500 earnings over each of the last several years:

Year Avg S&P Earnings Per Quarter 2023 $48.49 2022 $43.18 2021 $49.46 2020 $23.53 2019 $34.86 2018 $33.09 Click to enlarge

Lastly, let's have a look at where margins have been over the years:

DQYDJ

As you can see, margins fell considerably in both 2008 and 2020, as the recessionary conditions took hold and put immense pressure on the economy.

The long term average profit margin for the S&P 500 is 9.86%, which is below where it was in 2021 and 2022.

Let's make a few assumptions based on the data we've looked at so far:

Global GDP will grow modestly in 2024, perhaps by only ~3-3.5%. S&P 500 aggregate sales will grow by around 5%. This rate is higher than GDP growth due to the slow bleed of market share growth often experienced by large companies due to brand and economies of scale. Profitability will fall ~10 basis points as global economic conditions remain muted, and margins come back into line with historical norms.

Combine these together, and you end up with a projected Q4 quarterly earnings of somewhere between $49 and $50.50.

This annualizes to a final 2024 earnings number between $196 and $202 per share.

Now, what are these earnings worth? Let's take a look.

2024 Multiple

While we may think we have a good idea of what earnings will look like for the S&P 500 in 2024, it's up to the market to determine how to price these earnings.

Let's have a look at some of the market's key valuation drivers right now, starting with the liquidity environment:

PropNotes

At the present moment, the liquidity environment is better than at any point in the last few years, mostly due to a decline in rate hike expectations. With inflation slowing down and rate hikes catching up, real interest rates have climbed back above zero.

However, it appears as though the Fed may have overshot, as real interest rates have come down somewhat over the last few weeks as inflation continues to dip to 3.2% YoY, which is below the current Fed Funds rate of 5.33%.

We expect that this will be the start of a long-term trend of monetary easing, as the fed slowly lowers rates over time as the economy adjusts. This is bullish for valuations, as lower rates typically drive higher multiples for two reasons:

Better underlying business profitability due to lower interest costs Higher NPV of future cash flows makes the stock more valuable, and thus a higher multiple is awarded.

However, rates aren't everything. The Fed is slowly reversing its liquidity backstop, as it continues to shrink the balance sheet.

Additionally, the 3-month treasury is trading above the Fed Funds rate, which means that the market potentially expects some further tightening at some point, which contrasts with the dot plot.

Overall, the liquidity environment is better than it has been in 2022 and 2023, but not overtly bullish.

From a static basis, the market also looks somewhat expensive:

CurrentMarketValuation CurrentMarketValuation CurrentMarketValuation CurrentMarketValuation

Looking at all of these advanced valuation models (except for the interest rate model), the S&P 500 appears overvalued.

At a bare minimum, we don't expect that multiples will expand through the end of 2024. If sentiment was better, then it might allow for some room to the upside in terms of a more flexible ceiling, but that doesn't appear likely.

The fact that they are where they are right now given the economic backdrop appears to be a bit disconnected with reality, but there's something to be said for continued strength on the back of a bull market.

Also, the S&P has been trading at a somewhat rich multiple over the last decade or so, which means that there appears to be a valuation floor as well, around 20x earnings.

Right now, trading close to 25x, we expect the S&P 500's valuation to come in somewhat towards 22.5 - 22x.

Remember our formula? Let's fill in our inputs:

{2024 S&P 500 Target = $200 per share * 22x-22.5x multiple}

This gets us a target between 4,400 and 4,500.

Thus, our prediction at the beginning of the article at 4,450.

Risks

Our prediction is an aggregate guess based on all available present information. That said, there are a number of events that could impact the market positively or negatively in unforeseen ways. Let's look at some of those now:

Breakthrough Innovation: A groundbreaking technological breakthrough could revolutionize various industries and significantly boost corporate earnings, driving up valuations. For instance, a major advancement in artificial intelligence could transform the economy and enhance corporate profitability. This happened to a lesser degree in 2023 already, but it could accelerate in 2024. Inflationary Spiral: Excessive and persistent inflation could erode consumer purchasing power, reduce corporate profitability, and lead to further interest rate hikes by central banks. This could trigger a market correction and a decline in the S&P 500's valuation. We don't view this as likely given the current CPI inertia, but anything is possible. Major Geopolitical Shocks: Unexpected geopolitical events, such as a large-scale war, natural disaster, or terrorist attack could cause widespread disruption and economic uncertainty, leading to market volatility and a decline in S&P 500 valuations. It could also impact the supply chain, which could lead to further inflationary risks.

Despite these possibilities, we think the outlook for 2024 remains stable, if somewhat muted.

Summary

Overall, we expect the S&P 500 to remain within the 4,xxx range throughout 2024, ending slightly below the 4,500 mark.

This is based on our predictions surrounding leading economic indicators, global GDP growth, liquidity, and sentiment factors that all have a driving impact on the market.

There could be disruptions to this thesis as outlined, but on the whole, we see a relatively quiet 2024 for the S&P as companies continue to grapple with the seismic shifts brought about as a result of the pandemic in 2020.

Cheers!

