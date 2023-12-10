COWZ: An Interesting Concept But Not The Right Timing

Richard Drury

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is a Russell 1000 focused ETF with a primary investment objective to provide capital appreciation over time. The underlying asset allocation policy is based on the following criteria:

Selection of the Top 100 companies from Russell 1000 universe that are cherry picked based on the attractiveness of free cash flow yield.

Based on the highest trailing 12 month free cash flow yield metrics, companies are then weighted accordingly with a cap of 2% in mind.

A rebalancing and reconstitution processes take place on a quarterly basis.

The picture above illustrates this mechanisms perfectly, where it is clearly evident how COWZ narrows down its picks to the ones, which embody most attractive fundamentals.

As a result we can see how COWZ is heavily skewed towards companies with abnormally high free cash flow yields, especially when compared to the Russell 1000 Value Index.

Also, it should not come as a surprise that among the top exposures we see sectors such as energy, health care and consumer discretionary that are usual pockets of economy, where value companies concentrate in. From the table below, an additional takeaway for investors is that there is no major concentration risk on a specific security level.

Now, once we have established an understanding of COWZ and how it is constructed, let's assess whether it could be deemed as an attractive investment case.

From the historical perspective, COWZ has consistently outperformed its benchmark by a huge margin. If we zoomed further back in the future, we would notice a similar pattern, yet not to the same extent.

While not discrediting the benefits of the FCF-focused strategy, a major reason for the huge alpha starting from the COVID-19 and higher interest rate period is the bias to the energy and consumer discretionary segments, which have thrived in the inflationary environment.

What is a bit surprising to me is that COWZ has even managed to match and slightly exceed the performance of the S&P 500. With that being said, the past performance is no guarantee of future performance.

From the dividend yield perspective, COWZ does not offer overly attractive level; it currently stands at 2.04%, which is just ~ 60 basis points above the level that is provided by the S&P 500.

Having so low dividend yield, while the FCF yield revolves around 9-10% implies (highly likely) that the COWZ's holding companies are active on share buybacks, reinvestments and / or are taking prudent steps in order to optimize their balance sheets.

The dividend distributions themselves have not been that consistent at all with no clear consistency since the inception of COWZ. So, even though the FCF yields are and have been around 10% level (meaning that the companies theoretically have sufficient liquidity to accommodate dividends), the dividends seem not to be the key priority.

Another factor that has to be considered in the context of COWZ's dividends is the quarterly rebalancing aspect, which theoretically could also lead to a situation, where the high dividend yielding stocks are replaced with other names with higher FCF yields, but lower dividends, thereby bringing down the overall yield level of COWZ.

In terms of the timing to enter COWZ, there are three elements to factor in:

First, from the discount or premium to NAV, currently COWZ stands in a relatively acceptable position.

In 2023 COWZ has not exhibited a meaningful volatility in the NAV premium or discount zone with an exception of early 2023, when there was an extraordinary and very temporarily spike. However, even in that instance, the deviation was roughly 50 basis points. In other words, the notion of NAV premium vs discount does not play a major role in relation to decisions on when to enter COWZ.

Second, the timing stemming from sector allocation angle does not seem optimal at this moment. Given that close to 50% of COWZ's AuM is explained by energy and consumer discretionary sectors, the fact that the economy is slowing and there are notable signs of looming recession does not render the investment case that attractive. Furthermore, considering that the market is increasingly pricing in first rate cuts already in 2024 signals that the inflationary environment is close to its end and is replaced by macro conditions in which the economy faces serious growth headwinds.

COWZ's holdings in the consumer discretionary sector depend heavily on disposable household income and consumer spending. Energy stocks, in turn, tend to thrive in inflationary environments, which are coupled with growing economy.

Unfortunately, the prevailing macroeconomic backdrop does not bode well for these two segments, which, again, together explain almost half of COWZ's exposure.

Third, based on how the overall market sees it, it is clear that in a relatively foreseeable future the probability is very high that we will experience first steps towards the normalization in SOFR. Namely, it is highly likely that there will not be any further interest rate increases and instead any future moves in the Fed Fund's rate will assume a downward trajectory.

This means that asset classes and equity segments with an elevated exposure to duration factor should benefit more than those securities, which embody short duration cash flow profile.

In COWZ's case given that there is a huge bias towards high FCF yields and value in general, the duration factor is not that pronounced as, for example, among growth equities or fixed income. While falling interest rates should definitely boost COWZ's price, I would not expect alpha performance relative to other, more growth oriented indices.

The bottom line

All in all, COWZ offers an interesting exposure, which is based on one of the most important metrics for a long-term value creation (i.e., the cash generation of FCF yield). Historically, this has benefited a lot the ETF, but if we adjusted for concentration in energy and consumer discretionary segments, which have experienced structural tailwinds since the COVID-19, the alpha would most probably not be that evident.

While COWZ is a vehicle, which I definitely would consider going forward, the current macroeconomic backdrop does not bode well for the future prospects of COWZ. Falling interest rates and less inflationary environment per definition create challenging environment for energy and consumer discretionary segments to generate solid total returns.