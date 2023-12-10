Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

COWZ: An Interesting Concept But Not The Right Timing

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.69K Followers

Summary

  • The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF focuses on companies with high free cash flow yields from the Russell 1000 universe.
  • COWZ has consistently outperformed its benchmark, but much of its alpha can be attributed to the energy and consumer discretionary sectors.
  • The current macroeconomic backdrop, with falling interest rates and less inflation, may pose challenges for COWZ's holdings in energy and consumer discretionary sectors.
A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is a Russell 1000 focused ETF with a primary investment objective to provide capital appreciation over time. The underlying asset allocation policy is based on the following criteria:

  • Selection of the Top

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
2.69K Followers
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

hafen profile picture
hafen
Today, 12:42 AM
Comments (2.53K)
It’s not as cash a cow as I expected. I was looking for better distribution.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 1:19 AM
Comments (684)
@hafen yep, dividend is very low indeed.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About COWZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on COWZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COWZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.