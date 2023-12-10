Mixed Signals: Why The Fed May Throw Traders A Curveball At This Week's FOMC Meeting

Sergei Dubrovskii

After panic selling in this fall's correction, investors again are exuberant, bidding up stocks left and right. On the TVs at the local gym, SportsCenter has been quietly replaced with CNBC. The latest narrative behind the rally is familiar to investors who have been paying attention over the past 2 years– one or more famous investors will proclaim that the Fed pivot is near on TV or Twitter, causing the herd of mutual fund managers and retail investors to pile in and push stocks to the top of their range. Then sentiment has repeatedly shifted back toward reality, pushing stocks back toward the lower part of their range.

Data by YCharts

Next week's FOMC meeting offers a key test of this turn in the narrative. At the Fed's September meeting, officials indicated that they're likely to keep rates over 5% through the end of 2024 to push inflation down to 2% and keep it there. However, traders currently expect 4 or more Fed rate cuts in 2024. Over the past few years, traders have repeatedly engaged in a high-stakes game with the Fed where they bet big on "transitory" inflation and a return to much lower interest rates, only to be denied by the Fed and stubborn inflation data.

In a way, it makes sense for stocks to be range-bound–corporate profits have also been range-bound. For 3 years in a row, S&P 500 (SPY) components have earned about the same amount, clocking in at $208 for 2021, $218 for 2022, and an estimated $218-221 for 2023. Analysts are calling for an earnings boom in 2024, but worsening leading economic indicators, a wall of corporate debt refinancing, and sneaky corporate tax hikes are likely to wash Wall Street's dream down the drain. There's no indication of an AI-driven earnings boom for the overall index. Yet on the bearish side, the long-awaited recession that will wash out the 40% of companies in the Russell 2000 that lose money every year has not happened.

This puts us in a kind of no-man's land. There are some companies like Google (GOOGL) where you look at their 2024 earnings estimates and can probably give them credit for being able to achieve double-digit growth with about a 20x multiple. For every Google though, there are 2-3 companies like Apple (AAPL), where analysts aren't in fact that optimistic about their business, the estimates are likely to be revised down anyway, yet investors can't get enough of their stock for 30x earnings and low single-digit growth prospects. Cash is paying about 5.5%, and next year it will likely pay about the same. Stocks could be higher, but history shows that when the business cycle turns they tend to trade 30-40% lower, and even more when the business cycle turns harshly.

Mixed Signals On Inflation

The dominant narrative this year has been one of disinflation. This time last year, there were still fears that a cold winter could cause Europe to run out of gas after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ongoing supply chain problems and energy shortages made 2022's inflation numbers brutal around the world, but especially bad in Europe. When these pressures eased, the rate of inflation came down. The trouble for the Fed is that we're now going against more difficult year-over-year comps. If you look at inflation data from private vendors like Truflation, you can see this trend in action, with the rate of inflation bottoming out around the time the comps were the best from 2022.

High Frequency Inflation Data 2023 (Truflation)

The rate of inflation bottomed out in June at around 2%, and now it's indicating that inflation is about 3.2% and trending up. But what about rents falling? This factors that in. What about gas prices falling in the past few months? It's also factored in, and what the data shows is that services inflation is fairly entrenched in the economy, and if consumers are willing to put their spending on plastic, it's going to be hard for the Fed to start cutting interest rates.

I think if you quizzed big-money investors on inflation now, they would think it's under 2%. But that narrative doesn't seem to be backed up by the data. History offers us more clues. Central banks and lawmakers tend to half-ass their initial inflation responses, leading to multiple inflation surges in most countries and time periods that you look at. Research shows that on average, it takes a decade or longer for inflation to return to benign levels after a surge of the magnitude that we had in the past few years. The Fed could certainly speed this process along, but doing so would involve holding rates steady into a weakening economy, or even the possibility of hiking rates a couple more times if inflation starts to rise again.

While it's good to see wage pressures easing up, and consumer expectations of inflation coming down a bit, the Fed is not about to throw a party like many traders expect.

Mixed Signals On Jobs

Friday's nonfarm payroll report surprised traders by coming in stronger than expected. The numbers show that the economy continues to heal from the pandemic shock, with the biggest job gains coming in healthcare, government, and the service industry.

There are 17.3 million total employees in the US in the healthcare industry. As the population ages, employment here is expected to grow.

Data by YCharts

The service industry is another area of the economy that has almost healed from the pandemic. Several new restaurants near me are about to open, giving our consumers better and more choices for food and forcing some competition on price.

Data by YCharts

However, earlier I mentioned the 40% of Russell 2000 companies that are losing money. It's obvious why there's a growing need for healthcare employees, but what about the millions of employees of companies that are losing money? I'd venture a guess that if your employer is losing money, your job security probably isn't what you think it is, whether you work for a manufacturer in Ohio or a glitzy building in Silicon Valley.

Why are all of these zombie companies still in business if they lose money? Because they're borrowing. And with credit slowly but surely tightening throughout the economy, there is going to be a recession at some point. All it takes is a match to light it, and the 95th percentile valuations for stocks, speculative housing prices, and money-burning businesses will all disappear over 1-2 years.

Some traders thought they spotted the fire over the past couple of months after student loans kicked back in and spending started to slow. Continuing unemployment claims were rising at a fairly brisk pace.

Data by YCharts

Then this week's report came in and reversed last week's spike. It's tough to tell because the data in question was affected by the Thanksgiving holiday and tends to be revised anyway. Continuing unemployment claims went down in nearly a straight line from 2009 to 2019, so this is actually a fairly reliable early warning signal. If next week's data comes in and shows another upward spike, Bill Ackman and the rate cut wagerers may be right. But if the economy stays in no man's land, it's hard to imagine the Fed cutting much, if at all.

Keep an eye on the Fed's 2024 forecast in its Summary of Economic Projections. The Fed implied in last quarter's projections that they were comfortable with a 2.5% real interest rate (2.5% above inflation). Given where inflation is now, that means the Fed may be willing to hold rates steady for all of 2024, or even consider hiking if inflation doesn't cooperate. Traders likely would not like to hear this.

Bottom Line

Trader positioning is extremely bullish. Stocks have momentum. Everyone and their brother expects the Fed to accommodate traders by telling the market what it wants to hear, and for stocks to continue to soar at a pace of 5-10% per month. But does the inflation data justify this? It doesn't seem to. If he so chooses, Powell could knock the stock market down a little with his statement and in the Q&A. If Powell isn't as bullish as the market needs him to be, traders might scramble to cover their bullish wagers, pushing stocks right back down into the range they've traded into. Even simply indicating to the market that the Fed is comfortable keeping rates higher for longer could come as a shock to hot-money traders. Today's prices for the stock market still don't make much sense to me. At these prices, your best bet if you're buying now isn't the cash flow from the underlying businesses, but finding a greater fool to sell your shares to. That's obviously speculative, and if you don't want to keep all your money on the table, cash is still paying about 5.5%. And when the dam does eventually break on the deadwood in the economy, stocks could end up fire-sale cheap.