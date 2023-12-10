Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Mixed Signals: Why The Fed May Throw Traders A Curveball At This Week's FOMC Meeting

Dec. 10, 2023
Summary

  • Exuberant investors are bidding up stocks, fueled by the narrative that the Fed pivot is near, and that sharply lower interest rates will return assets to nosebleed valuations.
  • The upcoming FOMC meeting will test this narrative and help determine the future path of Fed policy.
  • Mixed signals on inflation and jobs make it difficult for the Fed to cut rates anytime soon, and Jerome Powell may not tell traders what they want to hear.

After panic selling in this fall's correction, investors again are exuberant, bidding up stocks left and right. On the TVs at the local gym, SportsCenter has been quietly replaced with CNBC. The latest narrative behind the rally is familiar to investors who

Author and entrepreneur. My articles typically cover macroeconomic trends, portfolio strategy, value investing, and behavioral finance. I like to profit from the biases and constraints of other investors.You can read some more of my work for free here.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

SuperPac
SuperPac
Today, 8:52 AM
SuperPac
Elevated rates matter to corporate profits directly when their credit facilities begin to cost more as they come up for re-pricing. Here is an extract from a recent Goldman Sachs report.

''We estimate that the average interest rate on the current stock of corporate debt will rise from 4.20% in 2023 to 4.30% in 2024 and 4.50% in 2025, based on our assumptions about the future path of Fed policy and market interest rates. This would imply that private sector interest expense as a share of current private sector gross output will rise from 3.35% in 2023 to 3.40% in 2024 and 3.60% in 2025, an increase of 0.25pp from 2023 to 2025.'' (Goldman Sachs)

So while debt servicing costs are likely to go up over the next 2 years but nothing apocalyptic it would seem. Though there will be individual winners and losers depending upon the scale of borrowing and credit rating. This contextualizes the elevated rate environment and its potential impact on credit cost moving forward.

The report further explains the low refinancing need for the next 2 years thus:

''Refinancing needs will remain historically low over the next two years—about 16% of corporate debt will mature over the next two years.'' (Goldman Sachs)

''...the duration of corporate debt has roughly doubled over the last thirty years, slowing the pass-through from funds rate hikes to interest rates paid by firms..'' (Goldman Sachs)
The lengthening of corporate debt duration is very meaningful in the current context. The corporate borrowers have benefitted from it but the lending banks and institutions will pay the price in squeezed NIMS and / or IRD costs.

I found this granular analysis with the aid of actual outstanding, maturity structure of the corporate debt pile and rate impact overlay very useful. Net-net, the lending institutions that hold the loans, bonds and collaterals have a huge problem but the borrower corporates as an aggregate do not seem to face doomsday in 24-25. Barring ofc the unprofitable zombie companies whose funding lines will be throttled increasingly.
Today, 9:10 AM
Logan Kane
@SuperPac Thanks for sharing your thoughts! Do you have a link to the Goldman report?
Nick The Lounge Singer
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (14)
I can’t recall any other fed that had so many “heads” speaking their minds. And they drive the market with their comments. Just shut up and drive a unified message already.
SuperPac
SuperPac
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (13.86K)
@Nick The Lounge Singer

Fed is not a monolith. Far from it. Powell has increasing resistance from within from the ''progressive'' MMT enthusiasts. As with many other institutions in America, its gotten politicized.
3carmonte
3carmonte
Today, 8:27 AM
Comments (1.4K)
@Logan Kane, Re: "Some traders thought they spotted the fire over the past couple of months after student loans kicked back in and spending started to slow." This is in addition to the end of the mortgage forbearance period at the end of November of this year. There is a good deal of "numbers fiddling" going on and they are getting so good at it, that one can't see what they are doing.
Money moves markets but so does manipulation. Great, well-thought-out article!
Doug Smiley
Doug Smiley
Today, 7:56 AM
Comments (303)
SPY price action on Friday suggests big money is confident Powell will be accommodating.
Money&Money,LLC
Money&Money,LLC
Today, 7:08 AM
Comments (2.96K)
I am beginning to think that J'Pow realizes he messed up with his dovish speak recently, and I dont think he is too happy with recent dovish comments from Waller either... Good possibility that he attempts to tame the market with hawkish statements this week...But it only matters if the Market believes him.....right now the Market is only hearing one thing, and one thing only.....Rocket Emogis to the moon, get on board!!
