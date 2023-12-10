Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tidewater: Another Bad Miss In Q3 But Substantial Improvement Projected For Next Year

Dec. 10, 2023 2:39 AM ETTidewater Inc. (TDW) StockSDRL, SLOFF, SMHI
Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • For the second time in a row, Tidewater's quarterly earnings per share missed consensus expectations by a wide margin.
  • The underperformance was mostly a result of analyst models not yet reflecting higher depreciation expense as a result of the recent $580 million acquisition of 37 vessels from Solstad Offshore.
  • In addition, the company experienced higher-than-anticipated unplanned vessel downtime and a resulting increase in repair costs with the issue expected to persist for the remainder of the year.
  • In 2024, the company expects revenues and profitability to increase materially but given the recent lull in deepwater contracting activity, projections appear not without risk.
  • With the majority of offshore drillers and smaller competitor SEACOR Marine Holdings currently offering higher upside and considering less-than-stellar investor sentiment, I wouldn't chase Tidewater's shares aggressively at this point.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value Investor's Edge get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

"Deepwater Horizon" offshore oil rig and Tidewater supply vessel

landbysea

Note:

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publications on the company.

Q3 Report Disappoints

Last month, leading offshore support services provider Tidewater Inc. or "Tidewater"

Massively Outperform in Any Market

Value Investor's Edge provides the world's best energy, shipping, and offshore market research. Even during turbulent market conditions, our long-only models have outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 30% YTD.

We also offer income-focused coverage geared towards investors who prefer lower-risk firms with steady dividend payouts. Our 8-year track record proves the ability of our analyst team to outperform across all market conditions. Join VIE now to access our latest top picks and model portfolios.

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.89K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SDRL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TDW

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.