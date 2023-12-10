Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: Abbisko Sells China Rights For CSF-1R Inhibitor To Merck In $605M Deal

Dec. 10, 2023 2:15 AM ETMKGAF, APNHF, SDZNY, AZN, IVBIY, WXXWY, GDTC, APNHY, AZNCF, IVBXF, MKKGY, SDZXF, WXIBF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers

Summary

  • Shanghai Abbisko Therapeutics has sold greater China commercialization rights for pimicotinib to Germany's Merck in a $605 million deal.
  • Xtalpi, a China-US AI drug discovery company, has filed for a Hong Kong IPO after raising $780 million in venture capital.
  • Aspen Pharmacare of South Africa will expand its China operations by acquiring Sandoz's China business for $100 million.

shRNAs consist of sense and antisense sequences separated by a loop sequence

Love Employee/iStock via Getty Images

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Abbisko Therapeutics has sold greater China commercialization rights for pimicotinib, a small molecule CSF-1R inhibitor, to Germany’s Merck (OTCPK:MKGAF) in a $605 million deal, including $70 million upfront (see

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.13K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MKGAF--
Merck KGaA
APNHF--
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited
SDZNY--
Sandoz Group AG
AZN--
AstraZeneca PLC
IVBIY--
Innovent Biologics, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.