Alexandria Real Estate: Last Call?

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock offers a compelling upside despite its current high valuation.
  • The company has strong fundamentals, including liquidity, low debt, high occupancy rates, and diversified assets.
  • Alexandria is a dominant landlord in the life science industry, which has a high level of spending and demand for specialized real estate.
Man screaming after losing his train

ajr_images

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report.

We recently wrote an article where we posited that it might be a good "last chance" to get into VICI (VICI) at a low valuation.

Since we're seeing the same sort

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
114.02K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE, HIW, KRC, BXP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 9:02 AM
Comments (5.72K)
Brad, Wolf,
ARE also has their VC arm. I would value that at a modest multiple of $10/sh, on top of whatever your FFO multiple is.
Pual
r
rip1955
Today, 8:45 AM
Comments (1.2K)
Double digit is crazy.

2% is my normal limit but when ARE was in the low 90's, I broke my rules and loaded the truck up at 3% of my portfolio.
Fwc3030 profile picture
Fwc3030
Today, 7:49 AM
Comments (662)
Have a small 1% position in ARE but have been relunctant to add when REITs were at risk of falling throug the floor a couple of moths ago. But for certain REITs, like ARE, the downside risk has passed and seem low, so I started adding to the position..Am willing to go to 3% of portfolio at prices under $125.

Thanks for the article Bard. Very good material which brings me up to date.

May I request that that when you use FastGraph charts that you configure them so that reader can click the graph to enlarge it. I have your article and the graphs on a 27" desk monitor and still cannot read the graph data. Thanks.
steve7074 profile picture
steve7074
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (3.18K)
@Fwc3030 Couldn’t agree more about Fast Graphs enlargement . Can ‘t read them.
stuyoung profile picture
stuyoung
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (488)
Great article Brad! Please clarify this phrase from the 2nd paragraph…”and increase with double digit exposure.” Are you saying 10% and above exposure? Thank you.
abdulmoiz1254 profile picture
abdulmoiz1254
Today, 7:20 AM
Comments (4.26K)
Missed the double digit boat
I don't like stuff except when it's down
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (531)
I listened to you the first time when it was double digits. Glad I did. Thank you.
