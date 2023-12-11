Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Best Dividend Stocks For 2024

Dec. 11, 2023 8:05 AM ETPAX, BX, OWL, RICK, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX4 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I don't invest only in REITs.
  • I also invest in other dividend stocks to diversify my portfolio.
  • I highlight 3 of my top picks for 2024.
  • High Yield Landlord members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

New year 2024 concept. Text 2024 written on the road in the middle of asphalt road with at sunset. Concept of planning, goal, challenge, new year resolution.

Chonlatee Sangsawang

Most of you here on Seeking Alpha know me as a REIT analyst (VNQ).

This is my main field of interest and it is where I invest most of my capital.

But not all of it!

Diversification

Join 2,500+ Subscribers... 

At Just ~1/3 Of The Regular Rate!

For a Limited-Time - You can join Seeking Alpha’s #1-rated community of real estate investors at just $29 per month

Try it Free for 2-Weeks. If you don’t like it, we won’t charge you a penny! We have 500 five-star reviews from happy members who are already profiting from our real estate strategies.

We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

(*Limited to only 50 spots!

This article was written by

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
62.53K Followers

Jussi Askola is the President of Leonberg Capital, a value-oriented investment boutique that consults hedge funds, family offices, and private equity firms on REIT investing. He has authored award-winning academic papers on REIT investing, has passed all three CFA exams, and has built relationships with many top REIT executives.

He is the leader of the investing group High Yield Landlord, where he shares his real-money REIT portfolio and transactions in real-time. Features of the group include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), buy/sell alerts, and a chat room with direct access to Jussi and his team of analysts to ask questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RICK, PAX, OWL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

Secular_Income_Driven profile picture
Secular_Income_Driven
Today, 8:35 AM
Comments (826)
@Jussi Askola, CFA I've liked RICK for awhile but I'm not sure I agree on the buyback part. They used to have a formula where if the stock was below a certain price they'd buy back shares instead of expanding, and when the stock went above that price they'd buy clubs. I haven't listened to the last CC's call yet, but I assume they are still abiding by that formula and thus buying shares back now that the price has dropped so much. I don't see it as a dividend play at all. I see it as an unloved stock that most fund managers won't touch, thereby allowing the company to buy back stock on the cheap. I just wish they'd stuck to only owning clubs and stayed out of the restaurant business.

Does Patria have any Argentina risk? (It's one of the few names I'm not familiar with)
rajeevkom profile picture
rajeevkom
Today, 8:22 AM
Comments (62)
Great thought process as always
r
rsmab01
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (319)
PAX has done nothing but go down for pretty much its entire existence. You have mentioned this one before
StevenK1 profile picture
StevenK1
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (2.56K)
Another great read, Jussi. I hold PAX and OWL already, along with a good stable of REITs. We live in a great time period for accumulation.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PAX--
Patria Investments Limited
BX--
Blackstone Inc.
OWL--
Blue Owl Capital Inc.
RICK--
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.
VGSIX--
Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.