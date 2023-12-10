Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sibanye Stillwater: High Risk, High Reward

GoldStreetBets Research
Summary

  • Sibanye Stillwater's share price has plunged over 50% year-to-date due to the decline in rhodium and palladium prices.
  • The company's gold mining operations in South Africa are high-cost and about a third is unprofitable, even with gold at all-time highs.
  • Sibanye's investments in battery metals and recycling ventures raise questions about the company's capital allocation strategy.
  • An investment in Sibanye functions as a cheap call on PGM and gold prices.
  • However, it also carries significant idiosyncratic risks related to how the management will be able to restructure current operations and make progress on their newer investments.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) is a mining company with operations in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. It predominantly produces gold and platinum group metals (PGMs). The rapid year-to-date decline in rhodium and palladium has caused the share price

Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

YonduDontar
YonduDontar
Today, 6:56 AM
Comments (563)
Enjoyed reading, good article.
R
RealityPill
Today, 6:21 AM
Comments (739)
Good article .. few comments:
1. Can't close the "1/3" higher cost gold fields due to SA govt./strike potential .. plus AISC has many fixed costs that can be mostly covered .. they have been pruning ops all over though
2. I do like the commodity diversification strategy BUT the recycling one is a head scratcher.. more Uranium would have been preferred
3. They have had some really bad weather luck on top of operational issues
4. At end of day $sbsw is a call option on PGM and gold .. for now ...but with an attractive set of assets to fall back on.

One other thing I will add is there is ALOT of non retail investor interest .. equity and debt .. in the name .. explains the VERY LOW interest rate of new debt.. look for more of this as company re levers
