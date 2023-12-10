Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Microsoft: Sam Altman And OpenAI Volatility Offers Excellent Exit Point (Rating Downgrade)

Dec. 10, 2023 5:37 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock4 Comments
Envision Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft's current valuation is significantly above its fair price even under very aggressive assumptions.
  • The market response to the OpenAI-Altman drama has priced in all potential positive outcomes while ignoring negative possibilities.
  • As such, MSFT’s current price level is already a good exit point.
  • Price volatility in the aftermath of the recent drama could push prices higher but with limited potential.
OpenAI Holds Its First Developer Conference

Justin Sullivan

Microsoft’s valuation implies AI potential can defy gravity

If you believe in the pursuit of growth at any cost, this article is not for you. The basic premise of this article’s thesis is that valuation ALWAYS matters. Under this premise, I

Envision Research, aka Lucas Ma, has over 15+ years of investment experience and holds a Masters with in Quantitative Investment and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with a focus on renewable energy, both from Stanford University. He also has 30+ years of hands-on experience in high-tech R&D and consulting, housing sector, credit sector, and actual portfolio management.

He leads the investing group Envision Early Retirement along with Sensor Unlimited where they offer proven solutions to generate both high income and high growth with isolated risks through dynamic asset allocation. Features include: two model portfolios - one for short-term survival/withdrawal and one for aggressive long-term growth, direct access via chat to discuss ideas, monthly updates on all holdings, tax discussions, and ticker critiques by request.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

I
Indy72
Today, 6:11 AM
Comments (723)
Every time I trimmed my MSFT position because of overvaluation a regretted it later. Luckily I still kept it as my largest position by far. Don't sell a single share unless the thesis changes.
rickevantodd profile picture
rickevantodd
Today, 6:02 AM
Comments (3.8K)
Thank you for your article. I enjoy reading contrary positions. If I sold my MSFT today my tax on the gain, Fed, NYS & surcharge, would cost about $100/share! Over the years that I have held the stock it has been “overvalued” many times. On numerous occasions I had thought about selling or even selling out of the money calls on the position. Needless to say, I’m in a far better place for doing nothing. It’s all about management, and right now the Company has great management and momentum on its side. I will hold for now.
T
TomKahlschlag
Today, 6:01 AM
Comments (674)
Lol, no. Microsoft just don‘t rely on ChatGPT only , but on small Ai- Tools, which they program and which are all compounded to the Co- Pilot. And please, 4% „risk-free“ yields from treasuries are still not attractive enough in comparison to this well- diversified company. Iam looking towards the next earnings.
J
Jurre123
Today, 5:57 AM
Comments (55)
MSFT is never a sell, perhaps a hold at this level. Just not a hold like you gave this january (missing out ~50% upside). The risk of NOT being invested in MSFT is bigger than being invested.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

