AT&T: Finally Making Wise Moves

Dec. 10, 2023 7:00 PM ET
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T is set to reduce network equipment costs and boost cash flows through a new Open Ran equipment deal with Ericsson.
  • The deal could potentially lower costs by up to 30% and allow AT&T to invest more in growth initiatives.
  • The stock remains appealing with a nearly 7% dividend yield and the potential for a cash flow boost to lower the payout ratio to a very attractive level.
AT&T To Acquire Bellsouth For $67 Billion

Toby Jorrin

A key to any business is to make transactions that set the company up for success. For a long time, AT&T (NYSE:T) has been trapped into paying escalating prices for wireless spectrum that provided the company no real

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
45.03K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

RJMC profile picture
RJMC
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Comments (1.34K)
Long T. One of my largest positions currently.
J
Jlexus1953
Yesterday, 7:27 PM
Comments (2.14K)
Investors have cause to be skeptical due to the horrendous management over the past years culminating in countless failed acquisitions that resulted in this enormous debt which has punished the stock price and shareholders. The performance since the spin off of Warner has provided reason to be optimistic about the company and the stock. Firstly post subscribers have been increasing by roughly 400,000 every quarter while fiber additions are increasing by 250,000-300,000. Bottom line results have be muted by losses in legacy hard wire and the high cost to maintain such. Post spinoff costs associated with the Warner spinoff are completed and while first quarter FCF was disappointing both the second and third quarters exceeded expectations to the point where the 16 billion forecast was increased to 16.5. As mentioned Cap Ex is expected to be 2-3 billion less next year so 17.5 billion in FCF is a realistic expectation. 3 billion of debt was paid down in quarter3 saving around 150 million in interest and another payment could be made in q4. T should have about 9 billion in cash after dividend payments next year and has about 9 billion in 5% interest debt coming due so they should be able to retire said amount saving another 450 in interest and getting the debt below 120 billion. If management can achieve these objectives T becomes a potential $20 stock next year. Further performance in 2025 gets the debt close to 110 billion saving another 360 million for a total of 1 billion over the 3 years (of 4% debt) and the stock could continue to rise. If T can get the net leverage ratio to 2.5 and either increase the dividend or start a buyback program this stock could make investors very happy
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (2.72K)
After years of trading T for the small gains, and perhaps a dividend now and then, I can too see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Yes, AT&T, back to what they do and do best, telephones/internet.

And this time I may hang onto my 1375 shares of T I bought at $14.15.

I sense most of the bagholders have sold off and moved on, strengthening the share price. We'll see.

Good investing to all.
d
dean3084
Yesterday, 8:08 PM
Comments (1.29K)
@sourdo I've been a bagholder for years (too many some would
say) and I've crossed one line in that my dividends now overlap my investment. That's leave me down 15% with my qualified dividend. At 79 YO I just go with the flow even thought I have a nice amount of shares. No plan to sell as it is such a miniscule part of my total porfolio. Good trading to you. :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

