Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is a pioneer in intravascular lithotripsy, with a recently reset valuation due to temporary factors. The company has continued 2023 with strong revenue growth but some coming hiccups. The stock has dipped due to ongoing fear around GLP-1 drugs and impact on the medical equipment market in the long term. Compounding things, Shockwave is navigating weakness in its current peripheral business and coming 2024 uncertainty in the second half. Combine these factors together and the stock is down 29% over the past year even as revenue ramps with GAAP profitability. Shockwave now trades at just 10x sales and 38x forward earnings for 2024. Let's examine the current issues that are hurting SWAV shares and why it's a buy here.

Q3 results solid but guidance disappointment

Shockwave showed continued excellence in Q3 results with $186 million revenue for 42% revenue growth. As the company scales, the growth rates are declining, but profitability is strong, with operating income increasing to $43.6 million before taxes. Above 23% operating margin is quite good as the company is still solidly in an investment phase and 30+% operating margins long term are expected. The company is slowly building out presence in international markets like Germany, Japan and China, which will take time and effort to support future growth. SWAV has a strong cash position from a 1.0% convertible note offering of $650 million in August 2023 of $917.3 million. At a market cap of just $6.36 Billion today, Shockwave is now priced very reasonably compared to its recent past. The timing of that note offering was poor for shareholders, and likely contributed somewhat to recent downside in the stock. Only 1% interest on the notes were favorable terms for Shockwave, making it a reasonable move from management coming into a more uncertain 2024 period. On the positive news front, the company has added 20-30% additional payment for physicians performing IVL starting January 1, 2024. The category 1 CPT code adds $140 in payment, further benefitting doctors performing effective lithotripsy procedures.

One big reason for the drawdown after the earnings was the reiterated guidance by management at $727.5m revenue for the year. This is the first time Shockwave hasn't increased their guidance in recent history. The weakness in guide is related to the preauthorization issue, which I dive into below.

SWAV International Exposure (SWAV IR)

Preauthorization Pressure

The second major issue that began in September, according to management, is pressure on preauthorization processes. This was seen mostly in peripheral limb procedures, in this case from those with leg pain. Peripheral revenues in Q3 only grew 30%, versus 50% for coronary procedures, showing the sizable impact this is having on growth. Essentially, private insurance payers like Aetna are wanting prospective patients to undergo exercise or other therapy prior to allowing Shockwave procedures. This is a cost saving measure and follows an article in the Wall Street Journal in the summer outlining overuse. While I haven't been able to locate that article, this is a phenomenon outlined by other medical technology peers on Q3 earnings calls. Inspire Medical (INSP) also called out issues in this area in Q3, showing a potential area where insurance providers think they can improve financials by slowing these pricey newer procedures. This issue has less clarity on when it will resolve and is likely to be a significant headwind in 2024. However, the stock dropped significantly on the Q3 results, from over $215 to under $178 today.

While current analyst consensus for 2024 is for $926m in revenue or 26% growth for the year, it is likely the market expects revenues under that giving upside if revenues can surprise to the upside. 26% revenue growth is still exceptional, and you can see below operating margin is holding up in the low 20% range even with expansion internationally. International should increase in importance in 2024 and new product launches like C2+ in the United States will help boost sales. This device for coronary procedures is in full release in international markets and has boosted growth there with its additional power for difficult lesions.

Second half 2024 'air pocket'

Management has spoken for around a year about a potential issue in 2024 relating to Medicare procedure payments for coronary IVL. Shockwave has pushed for its current transitional passthrough code to be made permanent for the start of 2024. However, it was not included in the rules for 2024, so the permanent code is likely to start in the beginning of 2025. This is mostly an issue because the current code expires June 30, 2024 meaning the second half of 2024 will have reduced payment for hospital outpatient procedures. This is a growth area for SWAV and likely will hurt revenue for Q3 and Q4 of 2024. This will be partially mitigated by some procedures being pulled forward, and a likely large rebound in volumes with Q1 of 2025. This is a large reason for SWAV weakness this summer, as the market hates uncertainty. The code wasn't on the docket in August, causing the stock fell $30 in a short period on increased volume, showing its impact on investor sentiment. United States coronary revenue has been the strongest area for SWAV since the code was granted, making it a short term worry for investors. Good news on this front is it's a temporary issue, which is now well understood by the market and should be priced in entirely. While management doesn't feel it will significantly impact volumes due to the short period, the market is reflecting this weakness in the share price already. If anything, this could prove a blessing in disguise for investors that believe in the technology long term.

Compelling Risk/Reward - Buy rated

While the stock is at a yearly low like it is now, I to add to long term positions. While 2024 is likely to be a year filled with potential for volatility and price swings, the stock is used to this kind of movement. Those with a high risk appetite looking for outsized gains would be wise to look at SWAV, just knowing it will move heavily on reimbursement and earnings news. The company sells an innovative high margin product with a strong future ahead of it. These kinds of products are going to overcome any short term weakness related to payer related dynamics, as the benefits of Shockwave IVL therapy far outweigh the costs. Growth will continue over the next 5 years, with a large cash hoard meaning no significant dilution for current shareholders from here.