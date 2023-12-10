Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EQT Corp.: Buy Good Management Low

Dec. 10, 2023 7:59 AM ETEQT Corporation (EQT) StockAR, CVX2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • EQT's common stock price is currently low, making it a potential buying opportunity.
  • Predicted warm winter and high natural gas storage levels are causing investors to sell, but great investors buy during a time like this.
  • Natural gas storage levels are actually low when compared to the growing demand levels rather than absolute amounts.
  • Investors should sell when natural gas prices are above average or the original investment premise changes.
  • The dropping rig count for dry gas producers will continue regardless of a warm winter until natural gas prices begin to rise.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel

The common stock price of EQT (NYSE:EQT) is sagging again. Since, this is one of the better managements I follow, it is probably time to consider buying the stock. All the great investors talk about buying bargains when the stock is

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.37K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EQT AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications. I own shares of HES stock which will be converted to CVX stock upon completion of the merger.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

B
Broadlands
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (70)
How much oil does EQT have access to? Transportation requires it while "global warming" activists want to get rid of it ignoring that reality.
d
daviry2367
Today, 8:52 AM
Comments (2.95K)
There is no real evidence these natural gas producers understand supply and demand. Production keep rising in spite of months of clear evidence that storage levels are excessive. Any near term uptick in LNG demand is not happening.Today the industry is saved by prior geopolitical fortuitous gifted hedges. Today's poor leadership in the natural gas industry will make tomorrow very painful once these hedges rollover into today's market prices. Lessons have not been learned. The BOD's at these companies need to make changes now.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EQT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EQT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EQT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.