Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of December 10

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Albany International Corp. (AIN) 12/18 1/8 0.25 0.26 4.00% 1.17% 6 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 12/28 1/12 1.24 1.27 2.42% 4.25% 14 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 12/19 12/29 4.6 5.25 14.13% 2.22% 14 Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 12/26 1/19 0.71 0.79 11.27% 0.59% 15 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) 1/4 2/1 0.57 0.6 5.26% 4.77% 15 CubeSmart (CUBE) 12/29 1/16 0.49 0.51 4.08% 4.84% 14 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 12/15 1/15 0.9525 1.02 7.09% 3.76% 15 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 12/18 1/16 0.53 0.57 7.55% 1.19% 32 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 12/15 1/5 0.79 0.81 2.53% 3.82% 14 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 12/28 1/12 0.28 0.285 1.79% 4.69% 7 Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/5 1/23 1.19 1.275 7.14% 1.67% 34 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/14 12/29 0.22 0.2225 1.14% 2.18% 17 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/14 12/29 0.22 0.23 4.55% 3.96% 8 Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 12/26 1/19 0.26 0.28 7.69% 3.39% 8 Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) 2/14 3/8 1.13 1.3 15.04% 0.87% 10 Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 1/8 2/9 0.57 0.66 15.79% 0.64% 13 Owens Corning (OC) 1/5 1/19 0.52 0.6 15.38% 1.67% 11 PNM Resources, Inc. (PNM) 2/1 2/16 0.3675 0.3875 5.44% 3.64% 13 Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 12/29 1/12 0.08 0.09 12.50% 0.18% 6 Stryker Corporation (SYK) 12/28 1/31 0.75 0.8 6.67% 1.11% 31 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/14 12/29 0.81 0.85 4.94% 2.68% 19 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/18 12/29 0.72 0.725 0.69% 6.85% 38 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 1/18 3/1 0.375 0.432 15.20% 0.94% 12 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 1.071 0.86 -19.70% 26 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Dec 11 (Ex-Div 12/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ameren Corporation (AEE) 12/29 0.63 78.02 3.23% 10 CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) 12/22 0.28 52.22 2.14% 11 HP Inc. (HPQ) 1/3 0.2756 29.46 3.74% 14 Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) 1/3 2 703.17 1.14% 10 New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) 1/2 0.42 44.14 3.81% 28 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) 1/5 1.014 215.55 1.88% 6 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Dec 12 (Ex-Div 12/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) 12/29 0.38 17.38 8.75% 10 Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) 1/2 0.3 18.77 6.39% 13 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 12/28 0.02508 12.48 2.41% 10 Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) 12/29 0.33 33.21 3.97% 14 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) 12/29 0.42 113.34 1.48% 11 Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) 12/22 0.6 54.3 4.42% 14 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 1/3 0.67 63.96 4.19% 10 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Dec 13 (Ex-Div 12/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM) 12/29 1.1 172.12 2.56% 12 Air Lease Corporation (AL) 1/10 0.21 39.77 2.11% 12 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 1/2 0.4 127.99 1.25% 29 Avient Corporation (AVNT) 1/5 0.2575 36.42 2.83% 14 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) 1/5 0.8 191.36 1.67% 17 Cadence Bank (CADE) 1/2 0.235 27.82 3.38% 10 Chubb Limited (CB) 1/5 0.86 222.91 1.54% 30 Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 1/10 0.45 48.76 3.69% 32 Crown Castle (CCI) 12/29 1.565 116.07 5.39% 9 C&F Financial Corporation (CFFI) 1/1 0.44 60.84 2.89% 12 ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (COFS) 12/29 0.27 27.88 3.87% 12 Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) 1/5 0.59 100.26 2.35% 20 Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 1 93.65 4.27% 13 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 12/29 0.57 23.09 9.87% 8 Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) 1/2 0.46 42.11 4.37% 43 Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) 12/29 0.49 62.54 3.13% 25 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) 12/29 1 138.09 2.90% 9 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 1/19 1.22 134.81 3.62% 18 Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) 12/29 1.21 394.9 1.23% 11 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) 12/29 0.25 41.9 2.39% 9 Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) 12/29 1.62 138.68 4.67% 14 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (FFIN) 1/2 0.18 28.52 2.52% 13 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) 12/29 0.48 46.72 4.11% 12 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) 12/29 0.14 15.4 3.64% 10 GATX Corporation (GATX) 12/31 0.55 113.13 1.94% 13 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 12/28 0.75 79.02 3.80% 9 Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) 12/29 0.73 124.59 2.34% 5 Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) 12/29 0.22 40.82 2.16% 16 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) 1/5 0.445 103.69 1.72% 7 Hooker Furnishings Corporation (HOFT) 12/29 0.23 23.25 3.96% 8 Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (HWBK) 1/1 0.17 21.4 3.18% 10 Kforce Inc. (KFRC) 12/29 0.36 69.07 2.08% 6 Leidos Holdings (LDOS) 12/29 0.38 108.49 1.40% 5 Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 1/12 0.46 26.17 7.03% 52 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 1/2 0.08 37 0.86% 6 Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) 1/8 0.77 103.75 2.97% 13 Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) 12/29 0.06 19.16 1.25% 6 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 1/12 0.98 324.52 1.21% 14 NewMarket Corporation (NEU) 1/2 2.25 549.18 1.64% 18 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 12/29 0.56 36.85 6.08% 9 NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) 12/29 0.64 51.87 4.94% 19 NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NXRT) 12/29 0.46242 32.31 5.72% 9 Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) 12/29 0.55 20.37 10.80% 5 Universal Display Corporation (OLED) 12/29 0.35 175.25 0.80% 7 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) 1/2 0.56 63.04 3.55% 26 Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/19 0.374 49.61 3.02% 25 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) 12/29 0.38 200.67 0.76% 28 Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 1/12 0.3 50.25 2.39% 9 Service Corporation International (SCI) 12/29 0.29 65.26 1.78% 13 Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) 1/2 0.2 17.79 4.50% 12 Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) 12/29 0.22 26.68 3.30% 9 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) 12/29 0.185 18.59 3.98% 49 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) 12/29 0.85 126.86 2.68% 19 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 1/16 0.35 489.77 0.29% 6 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) 1/5 0.065 24.25 1.07% 6 Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) 1/5 0.45 58.91 3.06% 13 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) 12/29 1.22 98.44 4.96% 37 United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) 1/5 0.23 27.49 3.35% 10 UGI Corporation (UGI) 1/1 0.375 22.94 6.54% 36 Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) 12/29 0.12 27.72 1.73% 11 Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) 1/3 0.3 80.51 1.49% 21 Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) 12/29 0.34 232.92 0.58% 5 Click to enlarge

Thursday Dec 14 (Ex-Div 12/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Allegion plc (ALLE) 12/29 0.45 110.34 1.63% 10 DTE Energy Company (DTE) 1/15 1.02 108.61 3.76% 14 Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) 1/5 0.81 84.85 3.82% 13 Eversource Energy (ES) 12/29 0.675 59.65 4.53% 25 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 12/29 0.08 14.21 6.76% 11 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 12/29 0.0464 14.21 3.92% 9 Prologis, Inc. (PLD) 12/29 0.87 119.85 2.90% 10 Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) 12/29 0.3 48.47 2.48% 14 W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) 12/27 0.11 71.33 0.62% 22 Click to enlarge

Friday Dec 15 (Ex-Div 12/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Albany International Corp. (AIN) 1/8 0.26 89.13 1.17% 5 Amphenol Corporation (APH) 1/10 0.22 93.23 0.94% 12 Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1/16 0.75 102.8 2.92% 63 Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/16 0.57 192.12 1.19% 31 J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/9 0.735 170.29 1.73% 19 Nordson Corporation (NDSN) 1/2 0.68 239.16 1.14% 60 Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) 1/4 0.33 77.71 1.70% 7 PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) 1/3 0.2 96.31 0.83% 6 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW) 12/29 0.295 29.55 3.99% 14 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT) 12/29 0.725 42.31 6.85% 38 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 12/14 0.247 5.0% Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) 12/14 0.86 1.9% AGCO Corporation (AGCO) 12/15 0.29 1.0% Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 12/18 0.72 1.7% Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) 12/15 0.55 0.9% Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) 12/14 0.32 0.9% American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) 12/15 0.3 2.7% AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) 12/15 0.34 2.8% Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) 12/15 0.27 3.9% Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 12/15 0.22 4.5% Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 12/15 0.385 1.8% Atrion Corporation (ATRI) 12/15 2.2 2.7% Avista Corporation (AVA) 12/15 0.46 5.2% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY) 12/15 0.445 8.9% Brunswick Corporation (BC) 12/15 0.4 1.9% Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 12/15 0.2 0.7% Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) 12/15 0.28 4.0% BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) 12/12 0.23 1.2% Cable One, Inc. (CABO) 12/15 2.95 2.2% Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) 12/15 0.3 2.9% Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) 12/15 0.55 1.2% Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (CCBG) 12/18 0.2 2.8% CDW Corporation (CDW) 12/12 0.62 1.2% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) 12/15 0.92 3.6% CSX Corporation (CSX) 12/15 0.11 1.3% Cintas Corporation (CTAS) 12/15 1.35 1.0% Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) 12/15 0.16 1.4% Dover Corporation (DOV) 12/15 0.51 1.4% Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) 12/18 1.025 4.3% eBay Inc. (EBAY) 12/15 0.25 2.4% Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) 12/15 0.81 3.5% Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) 12/13 4.26 2.1% Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) 12/15 0.69 1.1% First American Financial Corporation (FAF) 12/15 0.53 3.4% Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) 12/15 0.23 4.2% FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB) 12/15 0.09 5.7% First Merchants Corporation (FRME) 12/15 0.34 4.0% Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) 12/14 0.33 3.5% Griffon Corporation (GFF) 12/14 0.15 1.2% Corning Incorporated (GLW) 12/15 0.28 3.8% Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) 12/15 0.195 1.4% Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB) 12/15 0.11 2.8% The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) 12/14 2.09 2.6% Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (HLI) 12/15 0.55 1.9% The Hershey Company (HSY) 12/15 1.192 2.6% Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB) 12/15 1.22 1.6% Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) 12/15 0.325 2.6% The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) 12/15 0.31 4.0% Kellanova (K) 12/15 0.56 4.2% KeyCorp (KEY) 12/15 0.205 6.2% Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 12/13 0.14 0.2% The Coca-Cola Company (KO) 12/15 0.46 3.1% LCI Industries (LCII) 12/15 1.05 3.6% LCNB Corp. (LCNB) 12/15 0.22 5.8% Linde plc (LIN) 12/18 1.275 1.3% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12/15 0.24 6.8% ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) 12/15 1.47 3.9% Middlefield Banc Corp. (MBCN) 12/15 0.2 2.7% Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) 12/13 0.34 3.6% McDonald's Corporation (MCD) 12/15 1.67 2.3% Moody's Corporation (MCO) 12/15 0.77 0.8% MetLife, Inc. (MET) 12/14 0.52 3.2% MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE) 12/15 0.4275 2.4% 3M Company (MMM) 12/12 1.5 5.8% MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) 12/15 0.2425 4.1% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 12/14 0.75 0.8% National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) 12/15 0.27 3.0% NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 12/15 0.32 3.3% NACCO Industries, Inc. (NC) 12/15 0.2175 2.5% NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 12/15 0.4675 3.1% Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 12/15 0.28 1.3% Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) 12/13 1.87 1.6% EnPro Inc. (NPO) 12/13 0.29 0.9% Insperity, Inc. (NSP) 12/18 0.57 1.9% Realty Income Corporation (O) 12/15 0.256 5.7% Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 12/15 0.245 3.4% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) 12/15 0.19 2.8% Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) 12/15 0.41 3.7% Polaris Inc. (PII) 12/15 0.65 2.9% PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) 12/12 0.65 1.8% Primerica, Inc. (PRI) 12/12 0.65 1.2% Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) 12/14 1.25 5.0% QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) 12/14 0.8 2.4% Ryder System, Inc. (R) 12/15 0.71 2.7% Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 12/15 0.48 2.3% ResMed Inc. (RMD) 12/14 0.48 1.2% Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) 12/12 0.17 1.7% Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) 12/15 0.19 4.7% Stepan Company (SCL) 12/15 0.375 1.7% Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) 12/15 0.36 2.2% Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 12/15 0.18 1.7% S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 12/12 0.9 0.9% SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) 12/15 0.24 1.7% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 12/15 0.1225 4.1% Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) 12/12 0.68 2.6% Tennant Company (TNC) 12/15 0.28 1.3% Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) 12/15 3.25 0.8% Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI) 12/15 0.49 1.4% Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) 12/12 1.03 1.9% Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) 12/15 0.49 3.8% Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) 12/13 0.26 0.6% UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) 12/15 0.3 1.1% UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 12/12 1.88 1.4% Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 12/12 0.48 8.3% Waste Management, Inc. (WM) 12/15 0.7 1.6% Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) 12/15 0.14 0.4% Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) 12/15 0.32 2.5% Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) 12/15 0.36 0.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.