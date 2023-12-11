Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: At $72 Per Share Makes No Sense

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.06K Followers

Summary

  • Alibaba's stock price has significantly declined, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • The company's fundamentals remain strong, with solid revenue growth and positive free cash flow.
  • The Chinese stock market has already discounted the worst-case scenarios, making Alibaba undervalued and potentially poised for a rebound.

Jack Ma Awards Rural Teachers In Western China

Wang He/Getty Images News

Would you ever buy a company with these characteristics?

  • 5-year free cash flow growth of 11%; free cash flow margin of 19.60%.
  • 5-year revenue growth of about 20%.
  • Net debt of -$51.48 billion and market capitalization

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
2.06K Followers
Passionate about financial markets, I express my opinion on Seeking Alpha about the economy in general and individual companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SP500, BABA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

d
daviry2367
Today, 12:54 AM
Comments (2.95K)
Well written and insightful article. Business case is strong but only hope is Hong Kong share buyers can drive share price higher because New York share buyers have little trust in Chinese government or the future of Sino American relations.
a
artster
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (547)
Massive buybacks might help restore confidence! Thanks for the article.
G
GuyinTN
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (41)
@artster they have a massive buyback currently. Now imagine what the price of baba would be without the buyback? We will find out in April.
G
GuyinTN
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (41)
I could find a bunch of stocks that have gone down 50% from their high and years later have failed to achieve that max number. What makes BABA different? I have to think you own it. Is it reasonably priced? With the recession coming, I don’t think so. I am giving it 9 months to break the $56.50 barrier. An argument can be made it is worth $56 but there have been companies that their stock sold for less than their COH. But if it is worth x, it will have to sell for less than x for me too but it. Eventually people will learn that the CCP rums China and what the CCP wants the CCP gets. A pig with lipstick is still a pig. Talk is their AI isn’t keeping pace. Their IPO didn’t fizzle, it collapsed. What’s it value?
Stick your finger in the air. I say sell. You say buy. Yes, one long day from today, BABA will sell for more. It might even be tomorrow. But it won’t last long. Why? Value and chicken little!
Greenhorn Investor profile picture
Greenhorn Investor
Today, 12:03 AM
Comments (6.84K)
Thank you for the article
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.