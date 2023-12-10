Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
CEF Weekly Review: Term CEFs Don't Always Deliver (On The Term Feature)

Dec. 10, 2023
Summary

  • We review CEF market valuation and performance through the first week of December and highlight recent market action.
  • CEFs had a good week with rising NAVs due to falling Treasury yields and higher stock prices.
  • The XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust is proposing to convert into a perpetual fund, highlighting the ease of changing a fund's term structure.
  • NRGX has started trading as PDX; we expect its discount to tighten over the medium term.
Missed Delivery

stocknshares

Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review, where we discuss closed-end fund ("CEF") market activity from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual fund news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market. We also try to provide

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

t
tommys
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (800)
Does ADS suggest selling out of XFLT if one holds a position?
Dick Cod profile picture
Dick Cod
Today, 10:02 AM
Comments (4.26K)
How fast the PDX discount closes will also be driven in some / large measure by the new initial --- presumably monthly-- distribution PIMCO sets. NRGX had about 70c in distributable earnings BEFORE taking profits on excess energy assets in preparation for the conversion. I'm guessing that available "wealth" could be used to help fund a very attractive distribution earlier than usual or fund swap positions that significantly reduce net leverage costs -- with the same effect. (?)
c
cjk420
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (951)
I will be voting YES on making XFLT a perpetual fund. The fund has been really good to me. Total return since about October 1 2022 when I bought dip is almost 40%. So I have no desire for it to terminate. Why would investors want this to terminate given its performance and the fact that it consequently sells at a premium? If shareholders want the fund to stay a term fund they can vote that way but I don't see why they would want it to especially if they have accumulated shares during the bear market. That would lead to the problem of having to replace the income stream.

EiC is a similar fund for comparison but I would rather own both for the long term. But even so since about October 1, 2022 XFLT has returned 39.5% and EIC 23.25%. While the darling BDC BXSL has returned 36.31%. So it has really outperformed.

I sense that ADS has some inherent bias against fund managers and that everything they do is nefarious and only in their self interest. Perhaps some sour grapes. The above shows that XFLT managers have served the fund shareholders well especially f they had the wisdom to step in and buy during market sell offs that created depressed share prices. I don't deny them their fees.

This bias is also evident with the Apollo proposal to merge CEFs into their BDC (MFIC) which actually has outstanding performance over the last couple of years compared to most of the so-called blue-chip BDCs. In fact since October 1 2022 MFIC has returned a whopping 53.51% blowing BXSL out of the water during this time period. Investors should do their own due diligence on this taking into account fund management changed in August 2022. Personally I like the CEFs AIF and AFT (even though in comparison they have "only" returned in the mid 20% range since Oct 1, 1022) and would rather that the merger not go through as the funds are also highly discounted and I like a monthly payout, but this is obviously not based on relatively recent total return performance at this point as the BDC has blown these CEFs and many other highly regarded BDCs, including ARCC, away over the last 1-3 years. Right now MFIC is selling at a nice discount and has a very bullish chart. I really don't care what the fund did over its lifetime almost entirely under old management. Also there has been no mention of how MFIC could scale up as a result of the merger and take advantage of the lending void left by regional banks.
a
alligatorjim
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (1.26K)
@cjk420 Agree....................voted Yes, also........keep those monthly payments coming!............I don't care what mgmt makes as long as they keep me covered........there is a lot of freaking out over mgmt fees for CEF's and is more unwarranted than necessary for some funds.........Just my Humble Opinion......Jim :)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

