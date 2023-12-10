Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ramaco Resources: Revising My Opinion Down

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.71K Followers

Summary

  • Ramaco Resources claims to have found gallium and germanium in its Wyoming coal mine, which are considered rare minerals.
  • However, the presence of these minerals in coal mines is not surprising, as they are trace elements found in most coals.
  • The economic value of gallium and germanium is relatively low, with the estimated value of the metals in the US market being under $40 million.
Coal texture, background with copy space

Nastco

This talk of gallium and germanium

That the Ramaco Resources (METC) (NASDAQ:METCB) coal mine has gallium and germanium in it should raise the valuation, right? And, well, no. Because nearly all coal mines have both in them - because nearly all coal has both

This article was written by

Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
4.71K Followers
Tim Worstall is a wholesaler of rare earth metals and one of the global experts in the metal scandium. He is also a Fellow at the Adam Smith Inst in London and an writer for a number of media outlets, including The Times (London), Telegraph, The Register and even, very occasionally indeed, for the WSJ. This account is linked with that of Mohamad Machine-Chian: https://seekingalpha.com/user/52914142/comments

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Dividend Master profile picture
Dividend Master
Today, 10:26 AM
Comments (814)
What a horrible misleading story .

1) they paid virtually nothing for the mine and bought it as coal play . Whatever else they extract is a freebie bonus

2) The gallium and germanium finds were a secondary find relative to other rare earth metals first discovered which you some how make no mention of . This is clearest sign you have and agenda

3) You wax on about how easy it is to find rare earth metals anywhere yet neglect to mention there is only one other mine in USA and it’s 75yrs old

4) Department of Energy is working with $METC with this mine . Yes , never underestimate the value of govt money flowing into a project

5) Rare earth metals tend to be found near areas with high volcanic activity . That part of Wyoming well known for huge activity in the past .

6) $METCB has coal royalties and other assets feeding its dividend . It’s a 6-7% dividend yield today and going higher if met coal prices stay high. Whatever else might flow to $METCB is a bonus later on . Ironically , it’s been left in dust as people rushed to buy $METC when WSJ story broke . Do you even know difference between $METC and $METCB ? I doubt it as you didn’t even attempt an explanation

Obviously the mine is not valued at $37bln by markets . The stock is up less than a billion on story . I get it that tossing out $37bln might have been pie in sky but given they paid nothing , even if it’s $1bln it’s a home run .

For those who care , here is the original press release on the find . The gallium and germanium was an additional find later on

www.prnewswire.com/...
Tim Worstall profile picture
Tim Worstall
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (789)
@Dividend Master The rare earths were addressed here:

seekingalpha.com/...

This is a follow up on the new information/claims.
The Technology Metals Analyst profile picture
The Technology Metals Analyst
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (53)
Subject matter expertise and common sense seem to be a killer of junior mining promotion.
Tim is preaching to the small choir of us who still have the two attributes above.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About METCB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on METCB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
METCB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.