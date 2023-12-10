Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Marvell: Upgrading To Buy; Negatives Priced In

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re upgrading Marvell Technology Inc to a buy as we now see a more favorable risk-reward profile for stock.
  • 3QFY24 results and the soft 4QFY24 outlook have clearly reflected our negative thesis on the stock.
  • MRVL stock price has declined 12% in the past two quarters, underperforming the market by 20%.
  • We think the current demand headwinds in its cloud storage and carrier/enterprise networking businesses are now priced into the stock.
  • We now believe MRVL can outperform through 1HFY25 driven by continued growth in its data center AI connectivity coupled with demand recovery in its cloud storage.
  • Tech Contrarians members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

The lush green trees rise up into the air

Ignatiev

We're upgrading Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to a buy. 3Q24 results and outlook confirmed that our negative thesis of A.I. growth not being sufficient to support financial outperformance is playing out. Management guided lower than consensus this quarter for

Our investing group, Tech Contrarians, discussed this idea in more depth alongside the broader industry and macro trends. We cover the tech industry from the industry-first approach, sifting through market noise to capture outperformers. 

Feel free to test the service on a free two-week trial today. 

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.25K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MRVL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MRVL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MRVL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.