Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ASML: Not The Time To Be Bullish

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.09K Followers

Summary

  • ASML stock has risen 20% since early October, but caution is advised due to the weak backdrop in the overall semiconductor landscape and equipment side.
  • In Q3, ASML received fewer orders for EUV tools than expected and existing orders are experiencing delays.
  • ASML's soft demand scenario affects Free Cash Flow and buyback activities, with a compressed equity yield below 2%.
  • While ASML stands strong in the long-term structural equity story due to its dominance in lithography tools, the current valuation multiples do not warrant an investment.

ASML corporation office in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi

Not Seeing A Recovery Yet

I have previously voiced confidence in the growth outlook for semiconductor equipment and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) management's ability to execute on the tailwind. However, in my previous coverage, I have also

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.09K Followers
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Today, 11:17 AM
Comments (13.87K)
The time to invest in great cyclical stocks is when they are in the midst of a downcycle as ASML is right now, which their management discussed in clear terms over the last 3 quarters' earning calls, especially the last one.

In a downturn, a cyclical's PE can appear more elevated. ASML themselves expect recovery in the back half of 2024, possibly pushing into 2025. They are quite cautious as a good management team ought to be.

ASML Holding is a very important company in the world, for the sort of civilization we live in. They are shaping its technological basis. Keep accumulating this stock opportunistically. Hold it for the longest haul.
T
Think Forward
Today, 10:16 AM
Comments (291)
I have trimmed a few shares lately...thinking that I can get better returns elsewhere. This articles seems confirm my actions.
S
Sam_12
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (1.8K)
ASML is one of the components of the STOXX 50, and it is one of the larger components of that index. I have a small investment in it through that index. While International Stocks have underperformed, I am trying to increase my multi-country holdings in an effort to get more diversity.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASML

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASML

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML
--
ASMLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.