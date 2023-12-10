Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SPY: Softer Economy Indicates Underwhelming 2024

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • S&P 500 and SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust reach new 2023 high with 21% YTD returns, surpassing average annual returns of the past decade.
  • Given the strong positive correlation between the index and the US GDP, a slowdown in the US economy and the S&P 500's strong growth this year indicates an underwhelming 2024.
  • Even with downside risks to the forecast GDP forecast though, the good news is that the S&P 500 is unlikely to fall significantly as a result.

Inscription in gold letters S&P 500 and the US flag surrounded by a red and green arrows on a neutral background. 3D rendering. Stock market concept

Alexey_Arz

The S&P 500 (SP500) and its replica fund, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) touched a new 2023 high recently and have now seen a 21% rise year-to-date [YTD]. This is significantly higher than the 11.6% average annual returns

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
1.13K Followers

Manika Premsingh is a macroeconomist converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking, and investment banking. Manika received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business in recognition of her work as an entrepreneur while running her own research firm.

She is a contributor to the investing group Green Growth Giants where she shares weekly actionable research, interview content with company executives, live portfolios, and live chat. All in service of investing in the fast-growing green economy. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Klutzy627 profile picture
Klutzy627
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (163)
Well written article. Interesting to see the near perfect correlation in GDP growth rates and the index.

Are you able to share this same graph starting in 1970?
Gustave Eiffel profile picture
Gustave Eiffel
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (217)
Thanks for your analysis and opinion. I enjoy reading your papers.

Keep up the good work.
