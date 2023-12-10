Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Tim Horton's China If You Can Stomach Chinese Stocks

Summary

  • TH International Limited (Tims China) is rapidly expanding Tim Hortons coffee shops in China to capitalize on the growing coffee consumption trend.
  • Tims China aims to open over 2,750 coffee shops by 2026, mirroring the aggressive growth strategies of other major coffee chains in China.
  • The company's formation and growth strategy represent a significant move in the global coffee shop market, particularly in the expanding Chinese market.
  • Not for risk averse investors as it is based in China and is not yet profitable.

Close-up of a cup of black coffee and a glazed donut

blueflames/E+ via Getty Images

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) is a company that operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc. and is based in Shanghai, China. It was founded in 2018.

We seek outperformance by focusing on companies with significant near term drivers of value, or catalysts. None of our articles should be construed as investment advice. We may sell our positions at any point in time. Do your own research.

r
rusty13
Today, 1:18 PM
Long a speculative amount. $TAST replication.. possibly.
