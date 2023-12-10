Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Grab Holdings: The Quest For Free Cash Flow Begins

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.49K Followers

Summary

  • Grab finally hits its positive EBITDA milestone.
  • Next up is positive free cash flow.
  • Further top and bottom-line growth should re-rate the stock over time.

Grab logo at One-north, Singapore

Kokkai Ng/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Coming off another solid beat and raise quarter, Southeast Asian consumer service ‘super app’ Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB) looks poised for a great year ahead. Having survived the steepest rate hike cycle in decades, Grab

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.49K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

l
low frequency
Yesterday, 8:35 PM
Comments (1.12K)
I was a big fan of grab but they started an unhealthy practice of delaying client reimbursements. While it's good short term as they can generate interest on delayed payments I don't think it's gonna be positive in the long run
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GRAB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRAB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRAB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.