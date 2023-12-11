Ivan-balvan

Cannabis stocks have rebounded since late August due to the potential rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule 1 to Schedule 3 after the Department of Health and Human Services recommended it to the DEA. The biggest gainers have been the MSOs, which would benefit greatly if the 280E taxation were to end. Ancillary stock SHF Holdings (NASDAQ:SHFS) has outpaced all of the largest MSOs, almost tripling since 8/29.

The stock is way down from a year ago, but way up from a few months ago. In this review, I look at the business, its move to go public, recent insider buying, the chart, the balance sheet and the valuation. I also discuss some major potential changes in the regulatory environment.

A Solid Business

SHF Holdings was known originally as Safe Harbor Financial, which is the name of its business with its customers currently. The company, founded in 2015, is based in Colorado, its original market. It now works in several states to fulfill its mission of helping to offer cannabis businesses compliant financial solutions.

The company has had one CEO, Sundie Seefried, who was working, since 1995, at parent company Partner Colorado Credit Union (PCCU) when she founded the company. She was the former CEO of PCCU. She has done great things for the cannabis industry in my view, but she lacks experience as a public-company CEO.

In its Q3 10-Q filed with the SEC on 11/14, the company detailed its operations so far in 2023, its first full year as a public company. Revenue of $13.1 million has soared 122%, though a lot of this growth is from acquisitions. The company doesn't give a breakout of organic growth from overall growth. Operating expenses have been $32.1 million, but this includes a $13.2 million impairment charge of intangible assets. Still, excluding this big charge, there has been an operating loss of $5.8 million. In Q3, revenue grew 82% with operating income down from a year ago but still positive at $531K. The company generated about $700K of operating cash flow during Q3, but the year-to-date cash flow generation has been -$225K. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.05 million in Q3 and has been $2.31 million in the first three quarters, up just 7% from the first three quarters of 2022.

The company provided 2023 guidance in its press release for its Q3 financials, suggesting that full-year revenue will be $16-16.5 million versus $9.5 million in 2022. There is just one analyst covering the stock. The estimates at Sentieo for 2024 are for revenue of $21 million and adjusted EBITDA of $5 million.

As of mid-November, there were 46.6 million shares outstanding.

A Very Busted SPAC

SPACs, special purpose acquisition companies, were a very popular way for companies to go public a few years ago. The cannabis industry saw a few, including this one. Northern Lights went public at $10 per share in June 2021, raising $100 million. On February 16, 2022, it announced a deal to combine with Safe Harbor Financial in a deal valued at $185 million.

The deal had a huge error: The parent company, PCCU, retained little equity. Instead, it was issued debt valued at the time of the deal restructuring in March 2023 at $64.7 million by a company with limited cash flow. The debt was reduced to $14.5 million, payable over 5 years with an interest rate of just 4.25%. PCCU was also issued 11.2 million shares, valued then at about just $5.3 million. PCCU currently owns 21.62 million shares, or about 46% of the shares outstanding as of mid-November.

Kudos to the folks at SHF Holdings and Northern Lights for fixing this big error! It was this fix that got me interested in the stock during the Spring. While the current price of $1 is way below the $10 IPO, this is not so uncommon.

Insider Buying Is Driving The Stock Higher

The recent run-up seems entirely related to insider buying and its reporting. There have been 5 Form 4s for open-market purchases filed with the SEC since December 1st, when the stock closed at $0.75. Director Doug Fagan bought 13K shares at $0.77 on that day. Director Richard Carleton added 45K at $0.795. Chief Legal Officer Donald Emmi bought 66K shares at $0.87. CEO Seefried bought 41.7K shares on a few occasions between $0.75 and $0.877. She now owns 1.21 million shares.

The Chart

SHFS was originally a $10 SPAC. Looking at the past year, the range has been $0.35 to $4. The current price of $1 is about 75% lower from a year ago but almost triple the low:

Charles Schwab

The company could face delisting by NASDAQ if it can't hold this $1 level. I see resistance at $1.25 if it can clear this $1.00 level. I see support near $0.65, which is substantially higher than its all-time low, a double-bottom near $0.33.

Expect Dilution

At the end of Q3, the company reported current assets of $10.6 million. This is only 53% of the current liabilities and suggests a cash crunch ahead. The vast majority of the liabilities are deferred consideration related to the Abaca acquisition in late 2022. The company announced in late October that these payments had been restructured. The number of shares to be issued is 5.8 million based on a $2 conversion price. A warrant was issued at $2 as well for 5 million shares. The remaining $1.5 million is due in October 2025 and may be paid in cash or with stock issuance. There is no record that the shares have been issued yet.

Not restructuring would have been worse potentially, but even with the restructuring done at a favorable price to the current one, there will be more shares. The deal was not done very well, as the stock was near $4 at the time the floorless convertible stock was issued and near $3 when the deal was announced on 10/31/22.

The balance sheet will still be weak after this liability is fulfilled with share issuance. At the end of Q3, the company reported cash of just $8.9 million and debt of $14.5 million. Based on the analyst estimates, cash flow will not be sufficient to pay down this debt, which is due over the next few years (monthly payments of $295K) with completion by 2028. There could be additional share issuance.

It's Not That Cheap

The market cap for SHFS is still very low at $46.6 million. Ancillary cannabis stocks are trading very weakly in the current market, with many near tangible book value or below it. This stock trades at 3.2X its tangible book value of $15.0 million (end of Q3), which suggests little downside protection.

Most cannabis investors don't use price to tangible book to get a sense of valuation. Instead, they look at enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA. Again, there is just a single analyst providing an estimate of just $5 million for 2024, which may be too high. Using this estimate, the stock trades at 10.8X the projected estimate, which is quite high relative to other cannabis companies.

I shared a target ahead of the Q3 report with members of my investing group of $0.91 based on an enterprise value to projected adjusted EBITDA of 10X. This is a bit lower than the current price. I think that investors can find stocks with less downside, like other ancillaries or certain Canadian LPs, and with more potential upside too.

Investor Shouldn't Fear Rescheduling or SAFER Banking

If cannabis is rescheduled by the DEA, I don't see this as a factor for the company. I believe that several ancillary companies will benefit from healthier customers, but this is not something that will impact SHFS. A bigger issue is SAFER Banking, which, if it is approved, could increase competition for cannabis banking. I don't believe that will weigh on the company. In fact, the legislation could open the door to the company being acquired. With that said, I am unaware of any disclosures regarding companies that have expressed interest previously.

Conclusion

I shared a review of SHF Holdings in November 2022 with my investing group members warning about the stock when it was near $4. When it announced in late March that it had restructured its deal with its parent, I added the name to my Focus List a few days later after they had announced their Q4 results. I added the stock to my model portfolio too in mid-April at $0.46.

At this time, I continue to monitor the stock but from the sidelines. It is not in the index that I am trying to beat, the NCV Global Cannabis Stock Index, and I don't think the stock offers a lot of value at this time. I think that investors can find better cannabis stocks now.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.