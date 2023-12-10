Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weekend Reading - Another Good Labor Report; Commodities Can't Catch A Bid

Cullen Roche
Summary

  • Friday’s employment report showed another solid gain in employment. It’s great for the continuing trend in decent economic growth, but it’s bad because it means that inflation is likely to linger a little longer than the Fed wants.
  • Looking at an interesting new paper from Vanguard on countercylically rebalancing a 60/40 portfolio to better meet return targets.
  • 2023 has been a pretty good year for financial markets. But one market that can’t catch a bid is commodities. Commodity prices are down 10%+ this year.

Originally posted on December 9, 2023

Here are some things I think I am thinking about.

1) Another Good Labor Report.

Friday’s employment report showed another solid gain in employment. The underlying data remained a bit mixed, but on the

Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

