Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AMC Entertainment: Dilutive Equity Sales Will Not Work Forever

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15K Followers

Summary

  • AMC Entertainment's stock has lost 86% of its value since I covered it last and is now trading at nearly its lowest share price.
  • The company's revenue and operating income have improved, but its weak working capital remains a concern for potential liquidity risks in 2024.
  • AMC faces challenges with its balance sheet, high debt levels, and the need for external financing, making its recovery uncertain.
  • A potential decline in operating income in 2024 would make it impossible for AMC to restore its liquidity position.
  • Even with a solid operating income next year, AMC's net income would still be very low compared to its market capitalization due to its high debt costs.

AMC sign near times square lit up at night

Matthew Nichols/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

At the beginning of the year, I published "AMC Entertainment: Unlikely To Survive 2023, Even If Movie Ticket Sales Fully Recover." At that time, I believed that AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) would

This article was written by

Harrison Schwartz profile picture
Harrison Schwartz
15K Followers
Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Jamie Samans profile picture
Jamie Samans
Today, 1:26 AM
Comments (1.3K)
Your otherwise well-supported analysis includes a seemingly random assertion that AMC's problems arise from "the general failure of its core business model." Nothing else you write suggests a failure of theatrical exhibition; in fact, your evidence says exactly the opposite. All indications are that AMC suffers from the outcomes of its managers' and owners' very specific choices: the acquisition binge in the Wanda era, capped off by the squandering of the Silverlake investment to bail out Wanda when the winds shifted; massive borrowing before the pandemic, making debt taken on during the pandemic more dear than borrowing prices offered to its competitor Cinemark; and the bizarre decision of the "apes" whose meme craze saved the company to then use their power to block capital raises that might have paid off the entire debt and been truly transformational. These are AMC's issues, not the issues of core business in the movie theaters, and while the lagging effects of the strikes will make themselves known, both strikes were caused by the studio executices' arrogance and are not reflective of the economic potential of move exhibition.

So, what did you mean by "core business?"
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AMC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.