Introduction

Per my August article, growth continues at Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) with AI. More developments about Shopify’s potential with AI were given at the December 2023 investor day in New York but AI is one of many exciting considerations at Shopify. My thesis is that Shopify is a special company.

How Shopify Is Special

CEO Tobi Lütke and President Harley Finkelstein discussed AI at the December 2023 investor day and they also talked about what it means to be a 100-year company. Per CEO Lütke, there’s a sovereignty component that comes from profit. CEO Lütke made the point that capitalism is almost unbeatable at the deallocation of unproductive resources and Shopify plays a key part in this process. Everything needs to be of merit at Shopify. In the same way that AWS (AMZN) used to say they don’t follow Oracle’s (ORCL) practices of locking customers in place with long contracts, Shopify doesn’t force their merchants into long commitments like some competitors; merchants can fire Shopify at any moment. As such, the relationship between Shopify and merchants is pure. Another notable consideration in Shopify’s quest to be around for 100 years is the decision not to pull future profits forward at a discount. Long-term investors are on the same side of the table as Shopify’s management. CEO Lütke says if you want better results from everyone else then you must be different.

Shopify is a simple yet powerful operating system for merchants of all sizes. CEO Lütke kicked things off at the December 2023 investor day by saying the concept of having to re-platform after you get to a certain size is sort of equivalent to having to rebuild your entire house because you want to redecorate a room. Reducing friction for merchants causes consumption and Shopify is always adapting to a changing world. CEO Lütke says the future belongs to the most adaptable companies.

During his 2023 investor day presentation, Product VP Glen Coates said Shopify is the easiest way to start a digitally native business. He reminded us that the word “Shopify” comes from the word “simplify.” The Shopify admin is easy to use and much of what Shopify does with the product is making things simple. An example given by VP Coates shows how a merchant can add a new country in 20 seconds by going to settings. Shopify knows more about their merchants than banks so Shopify can underwrite better loans which is one example of how they have the best platform and ecosystem. Product VP Coates closed his presentation by saying data is king with respect to AI. Given scale considerations, Shopify has a unique ability to train the world’s most AI intelligent assistant.

COO Kaz Nejatian opened his December 2023 investor day presentation by talking about the noteworthy thought process at the beginning of Shopify meetings. First, they remember that their efforts go towards building the best products in the world. Secondly, they remember the importance of making money so they can build more products. Thirdly, they make sure these first and second processes are never reversed. COO Nejatian said Shopify is building the best growth engine in SaaS. He explained how they spend time building software which builds software much like the way Tesla (TSLA) spends time building robots which build cars. COO Nejatian showed how Shopify has increased the number of merchants dramatically over the years:

Shopify merchants (December 2023 investor day)

Per COO Nejatian, Shopify is successfully taking market share from its 5 biggest competitors:

Shopify share (December 2023 investor day)

Discussing the attach rate, COO Nejatian said the payments segment is the oldest part of merchant solutions yet there is still headroom for growth. He said other products in merchant solutions are on a similar growth path such that the overall attach rate should continue climbing.

For his investor day presentation, Revenue Officer Bobby Morrison spoke about imports vs exports, noting how Shopify continues to take share from competitors. He showed a slide saying Shopify wins 43:1 against mid-market competition, 26:1 against large competition, and 38:1 against enterprise competition. Revenue Officer Morrison reminded the audience of his April 2023 blog post discussing 180 days at a founder-led company. He explained how Shopify has an unusual culture with a long-term growth mindset:

Shopify culture (blog post by Revenue Officer Morrison)

Key to the image above are two concepts discussed by CEO Lütke (emphasis added):

Overton window: the range of ideas or policies acceptable to the mainstream population at a given time (window for any given idea tends to shift over time). Most companies hang out in the middle of this window, where best practices live. Shopify lives at the extremes of the window - intentionally and openly suspicious of the orthodox. It’s amazing to be part of but conversely, also why it could be hard to work here. Parkinson’s Law: the tendency for work to expand to fill the time allotted for its completion, often in the form of meetings, long term planning, bureaucracy. Shopify fights this at every step, built into the DNA for how we work.

Shopify is exceptional with respect to conversions. Per Revenue Officer Morrison, Shopify merchants convert 36% better than Salesforce merchants and significantly better than BigCommerce (BIGC) and Magento (ADBE) merchants as well. Additionally, it was mentioned throughout the investor day presentations that merchants who have a Shop Pay button on their checkout page have 5% higher conversions, even if the button is not used.

CFO Jeff Hoffmeister started his December 2023 investor day presentation by taking us back nearly 9 years to the time leading up to Shopify’s IPO when GMV and revenue were 50 times smaller at $4.5 billion and $124 million, respectively. He went on to say Shopify merchants in the US have grown GMV 1.5 to 2.25 times faster than other e-commerce merchants in the last 4 years. And of course, e-commerce has been growing faster than brick-and-mortar commerce. As such, Shopify merchants have seen outstanding GMV growth of 40% per year while worldwide retail has been growing at a mere 5% per year.

Risks

Even special companies like Shopify can be bad investments if the stock is overpriced. The world became too optimistic about e-commerce during the covid pandemic and irrational exuberance is still a danger today.

CEO Lütke sets the tone for the company’s culture and things will not be the same if he takes a reduced role or leaves altogether.

60% of Shopify’s revenue comes from payments and this segment could be problematic for them if we move to the type of ecosystem we see in China where Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) take a much smaller percentage of GMV for payments.

Shopify merchants depend heavily on digital advertising and Apple’s (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency (“ATT”) disrupted e-commerce severely when it reached mass adoption in June 2021. Shopify’s GMV is in jeopardy if there are future hiccups with the digital advertising ecosystem.

Valuation

The revenue growth at Shopify over the years has been prodigious and I expect this to continue. Their revenue growth has been significantly higher than other online operating systems such as Salesforce (CRM) and this is impressive as Salesforce has a history of growing because of acquisitions while Shopify’s growth is mainly organic:

Shopify revenue (Author’s spreadsheet)

One obvious reason for revenue growth is GMV growth but new offerings are a less intuitive reason. CFO Hoffmeister showed in his 2023 investor day presentation how scaled merchants solutions products like capital, markets and shopping make up 10% of revenue. He said emerging merchant solutions products like balance, installments, cash, markets pro, tax, email, and promise make up a little less than 5% such that they have room for growth:

Shopify revenue breakdown (December 2023 investor day)

Given all the merchant solutions offerings, CFO Hoffmeister said the attach rate will continue climbing:

Shopify attach rate (December 2023 investor day)

Shopify showed its focus on profitability earlier this year when it sold off its logistics interest. CFO Hoffmeister explained how profitability is on the horizon as operating expenses have fallen from 65% of revenue in 3Q19 down to 45% for 3Q23:

Shopify profitability (December 2023 investor day)

Attractive long-term free cash flow (“FCF”) was one of the key takeaways presented by CFO Hoffmeister (emphasis added):

We serve growing markets across all of commerce. We are one of the clear leaders in unified commerce. We drive revenue growth for our merchants and our business. We are building Shopify responsibly - with an attractive long-term FCF opportunity. We will continue to evolve our product portfolio to help merchants address all corners of commerce.

Valuation estimates are tough and remarkable companies always seem to look expensive when judged with traditional yardstick shortcuts such as the P/E ratio. Per the 3Q23 presentation, the latest quarter was quite strong as GMV was up 22% Y/Y, revenue was 25% higher Y/Y and the FCF margin was 16%. Taking numbers from the 3Q23 release and the 2022 annual report, trailing twelve-month (“TTM”) gross profit and revenue is $3,251 million and $6,651 million, respectively. The calculations are [$2,453 million + $2,754 million - $1,956 million] and [$4,916 million + $5,600 million - $3,865 million], respectively. Like Amazon, Shopify invests for growth but I’m optimistic that half of gross profit could become FCF in a more steady-state environment. This implies a hypothetical TTM FCF of more than $1.6 billion. Given the extreme track record of growth, I wouldn’t quibble with investors who have a valuation range of up to 50 to 60 times this amount, which is $80 to $96 billion. The 3Q23 release shows 1,295,830,188 diluted shares implying a market cap of about $92 billion based on the December 6th closing price of $71.14. As such, I think the stock is a hold.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.