Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IWC: Passive Investing Lags In Microcaps

Dec. 11, 2023 1:32 AM ETiShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) ETFRMT
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.19K Followers

Summary

  • Microcap investing can lead to extraordinary returns, but retail investors are at a disadvantage due to lack of information and coverage.
  • The iShares Micro-Cap ETF suffers from this information disadvantage and has modest long-term returns.
  • Investors should seek professional advice from experts like the Royce Micro-Cap Trust, which has outperformed the IWC ETF on all time frames.
Businesswoman with data analysis and up arrow, Interest rates continue to increase, return on stocks and mutual funds, long-term investment for retirement. Interest rate and dividend concept.

Userba011d64_201

Microcap investing can sometimes lead to extraordinary returns. Who doesn't want to buy Monster Beverage (MNST) when it was a microcap company trading at a split adjusted $0.04 (Figure 1)?

However, retail investors

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.19K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About IWC ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on IWC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IWC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.