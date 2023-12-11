murat4art/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Preview

Just about a year ago, we started the coverage of Rocket Lab in "Rocket Lab: What Is The Price Tag For A Ride To The Moon?" with a buy rating when its stock price was at its rock bottom, $3.95. The stock has since soared to as high as almost $8 in 7 months and is now at $4.7. In our investment thesis, we identified Rocket Lab's business as less risky than it seems with its product portfolio comprised of the space system segment with a stable revenue stream and the name-sake rocket launch segment. We estimated its launch business with more specific figures in our estimate, dug deep into its space system capacity, its business relationship with the US government and other larger customers, and made observations of its backlog based on a forward-looking big picture of its potential rivalry with Space X.

Waterside Insight Previous Coverage Record (Seeking Alpha)

Updates

To recap since our last article about a year ago, Rocket Lab had successfully launched Electron on US soil and went to have a successful flight of the much anticipated reusable Rutherford engine, which it first tested fire in Q3 last year, in the 40th mission of the Electron rocket in August commissioned by Capella Space. While in the 41st Electron mission in September, the flight launching incurred an anomaly when the second stage engine ignited, seconds after the reusable engine's lift-off, the first stage of the rocket separated from the payload-bearing second stage was completed. This set the company back to day zero of non-incidents at the launch pad with the last anomaly experienced in May 2021 when Electron was in its 20th mission. So one out of the next 21 missions to fail is putting its success rate of launching at 95% approximately since 2021. Totally Electron delivered 37 out of 41 missions, which is a 90% success rate.

Rocket Lab has been working with NASA since to review and investigate the cause of the anomaly was most likely from an electrical arc that occurred within the power supply system for the Rutherford engine's motor controllers. It announced the results of the investigation in the Q3 earnings presentation.

Rocket Lab: Results of the Investigation into Sep Anomaly Incident (Company Q3 Presentation)

As the investors put on the hat of a rocket scientist, the company went on to explain that the cause of the electrical arc was caused by a confluence of rare events happening simultaneously.

Rocket Lab: Possible Factors that caused the September Anomaly (Rocket Lab website: Investor Relations)

This certainly is more homogeneous to the inherent risk of the rocket launching business than the new implementation of the reusable Rutherford engine per se. From investors' point of view, there are no good launch failures, but this could be one of the better reasons. Rocket Lab set out to implement two measures to avoid such events from happening again in the future, one is to improve on-the-ground testing and simulation by accounting for even harsher conditions with higher safety margins, and another is to simply eliminate comparable arcs from occurring again should similar faults happen. It received authorization from the FAA to resume launches from Launch Complex 1 in October. And the investigation was to be formally closed soon.

We previously assumed Rocket Lab would have about ten launches in 2023 resulting in revenue in the range of $65-80 million in the launch business segment. So far this year, it has had 3 successful launches in Q1, 3 in Q2, and 2 in Q3. After the investigation is closed, it is expected to return to the launch pad with one more launch during a window opening on November 8th extending to December. One more launch will make it nine in total this year, closing up to the expected ten. Its year-end revenue from Launch so far is $63.4 million and could end the year with $75 million. It is on track to meet our expectations regarding its launch business. The Space System segment which provides 68% of its revenue is also growing strongly, on track to snap in an 18% increase in 4 quarters. We previously identified the Space System segment as a more predictable and stable nature in its revenue. So far this year, this segment has continued to flourish in satellite manufacturing by securing a confidential customer for a new spacecraft order that utilizes its full suite of its end-to-end space system products.

Rocket Lab: Revenue by Segment (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

In addition to the rocket launching activities, Rocket Lab has also made progress in cutting costs while increasing the build rate in the automated rocket manufacturing process. The progress it made in scaling up production while keeping costs and expenses down is evident. Its operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were down by almost half in the past two years while the ratio for cost of revenue was down by about 30%.

Rocket Lab: Costs and Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Our previous full-year expectation of its total revenue was above $200 million, and its TTM revenue by Q3 is already $236.4 million. It could well exceed that target. Indeed, on the sales front, it has received an order from BlackSky for five rocket launches. Its booked missions now include recovery rockets. Overall, an update of our previous chart on Rocket Lab's gross profit and revenue shows a consistent improvement such as a 15.5% increase in revenue and almost doubling of gross profit.

Rocket Lab: Gross Profit and Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The constraints on its free cash flow are evident. On a YoY basis, the free cash flow has been down almost 40%, further pushing into the negative.

Rocket Lab: Quarterly Ending Cash and FCF (Company Q3 Presentation)

The gap between its operating cash flow and its CapEx is almost 2.2x of its negative operating cash flow. This is both due to declining operating cash flow and increased CapEx.

RKLB (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The declining op. cash flow came from the timings of its receivables and the payment to the satellite manufacturing business, although it is better YoY. The increased CapEx was mostly related to Neutron's research, testing, and production infrastructure, along with satellite production and solar capacity from its Space System segment. Neutron's development has come to the critical step of building the Archimedes engine. With the added new insights from building the reusable Rutherford engine for Electron, it wouldn't be unimaginable that the company will attempt what it has learned in this stage of development. The growing CapEx is unlikely to come down soon while normalizing the timing of its receipt could improve its free cash flow by 30-40% in the next two quarters. Its cash-at-end-of-period is about $1.5 billion, far lower than its high of about $8 billion two years ago but still at about 2x current ratio.

RKLB

Getting back to the anomaly incident, Rocket Lab's last launch anomaly that happened in 2021 was with its customer BlackSky and the payloads were lost. Two years later in August this year, BlackSky purchased a block buy deal of five Electron launches with the company, making it the single largest commercial customer so far of Rocket Lab with a four-year partnership history already. These launches for BlackSky are expected to go into 2024. With that, Rocket Lab has 22 launch missions booked for Electron in 2024 with customers including Capella Space, Kinéis, Hawkeye 360, and Synspective, as well as a variety of missions with governments. One of these missions is HASTE (Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron) mission which is in a services agreement with the US Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). The contracted missions are expected to spread in 2024 and 2025. On the other hand, Capella is the customer that lost its payloads in the September incident, as we alluded to earlier. It seems Rocket Lab's customers are sticking with it "through thick and thin", while its relationship with the US government deepens. This makes its expected missions in 2024 more than doubling than this year. According to our estimates, this will put its launch revenue in the ballpark of $143 to 176 million for next year. This is growing in the right direction to our top estimate of $760.5 to 936 million a year of its launch business's eventual revenue potential with a 90% success rate. If it keeps doubling the rate annually, in 2027 it will reach that target, although we have a more non-linear growth curve in our expectation.

RKLB

Rocket Lab supported NASA's Artemis program back to the moon with the delivery of payloads from the Capstone Mission last year, which is part of Artemis 1. With Artemis 2 well underway to launch a human crew by the end of 2024 and last at least until 2029, Rocket Lab could be expected to be commissioned to deliver more payload support. The company will have a busy schedule handling missions from the Earth to the moon, and other launch missions in between such as the lower-orbit satellites.

Financial Overview & Valuation

Rocket Lab: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

In reviewing Rocket Lab's past performance, we believe our initial estimates are on the right track. As we previously expected, the macroeconomic conditions have little impact on the company's cash flow generation or revenue. It has the unique drivers of its own technological growth trajectory. For 2023, the company could have 5-8% growth in free cash flow than our previously expected of about 5% decline. Aided with more visibility into 2024 prompts us to upgrade our previous bullish case to the base case, which is priced at $4.16. In the bullish case, We expect the company to be able to turn cash flow positive by 2027, followed by explosive growth afterward. Although the heavy spending in CapEx remains a recurring theme as more innovation and challenges surface along the exploration; it is priced at $5.57. In the bearish case, which was also upgraded, cash flow positive is delayed until 2028, and some later growth was discounted due to competition and capital constraints; it was priced at $3.34.

Although we reiterate what we discussed previously that the Space industry is still in its nascent infancy, there could be more upside that we did not account for comprehensively. Investors should also expect setbacks and challenges along the way. The current market price is bullish with moderate caution.

Rocket Lab: Fair Valuation (by Waterside Insight) (Calculated and charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Conclusion

Rocket Lab's growth and development are well underway within our previous expectations. The recent incident of launch anomaly does not change the growth projection with the success rate still above our 90% assumption. We previously recommended investors buy up Rocket Lab with a long-term investment horizon or perhaps invest for their children or grandchildren as a holiday gift. With the holiday season approaching once again, we reiterate this buy recommendation.

