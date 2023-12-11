Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
British American Tobacco: Buy The Panic And Get A 6X P/E Stock, 10% Yield

The Asian Investor
Summary

  • British American Tobacco said yesterday that it will write down the value of its U.S. cigarette brands by approximately $31B, causing the ADR price to drop 9%.
  • The impairment charge does not impact British American Tobacco's earnings growth expectations. BTI continues to expect mid-single digit adjusted diluted EPS growth in FY 2023.
  • Dividend investors have a unique opportunity to capitalize on the exaggerated sell-off and purchase shares at a 6X P/E ratio.
  • Shares again trade at a 10% yield as investors overreact to the impairment charge announcement.

View of the cigarettes and tobacco stack. The tobacco plant is part of the genus nicotiana and of the solanaceae (nightshade) family.

Funtay

Shares of cigarette maker British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) got whacked yesterday after the company said that it would write down the value of its U.S. cigarette brands by approximately $31B due to challenges in the U.S. combustible market. The announcement caused

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

n
nyle alexla
Today, 2:50 AM
Comments
Bti is an excellent investment.
V
Value_1
Today, 2:52 AM
Comments
@nyle alexla the 10y total performance proves it.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 2:53 AM
Comments
@Value_1 I bought bti when it was undervalued.
V
Value_1
Today, 2:56 AM
Comments
@nyle alexla good for you.
I would not touch it with a 10ft stick.

Bad management, shameful balance sheet, declining sector and better positioned competitors.

There si more than a reason why it trades at 6 PE...
