Yes, I admit that I'm obsessed with private mortgage insurance (PMI) companies like National Mortgage, MGIC, and Radian. I've written about them every few months or so for years. My excuse is that they keep on reporting great numbers, yet attract little interest from investors. For example, National Mortgage sells at a 7 P/E, a sorry 37% of the market's multiple.

My latest great National Mortgage Insurance number is $116 million. Pretty great number, right? I found it a few days ago while checking out the company's 10-Q filing. The $116 million was its operating cash flow for Q3 (after subtracting capital investments and stock compensation). That's $1.40 per share. Year-to-date annualized, National Mortgage (NASDAQ:NMIH) generated $4.66 per share in cash flow. That's a 17% cash return on the current $28 stock price!

National Mortgage's booming cash flow history.

National Mortgage's cash EPS soared over the past six years:

National Mortgage financial reports

That growth - 30% annualized - would be impressive for a tech disruptor. How did National Mortgage, in the sleepy and mature PMI business, pull off this feat? By three efforts:

Active marketing. National Mortgage and its peer Essent, both start-ups after the Great Financial Crisis of '07-'09, are achieving similar market shares to the three main Crisis survivors, namely MGIC, Radian, and Enact. National Mortgage has grown to a 14% share from its inception in 2012. Conservative underwriting. PMI is a mature business. Taking market share in a mature credit management business usually requires taking more risk and/or lower pricing. But National Mortgage's credit quality may be the most conservative in the industry. Of the Big 5, it has the lowest mortgage default claims payments. More important, it appears that since the Housing Bubble none of the Big 5 has competed by materially lowering underwriting standards Careful expense management. Despite its active marketing campaign and tech investments, National Mortgage's operating expense ratios are the lowest in the business.

Cash EPS growth will slow, but still grow. And that's more than fine.

The slowdown is due to National Mortgage's inevitable stabilizing market share, which is slowing the company's growth in insurance in force [IIF]:

National Mortgage financial reports

As I said above, National Mortgage's cash EPS this year will represent a hefty 17% return on the current stock price. I will be ecstatic if National Mortgage maintains that level going forward. Am I right that the 17% yield is more than the 4% yield on a 10-year Treasury? And it's more than the 7% current yield on BB-rated corporate bonds? Check my math to be sure.

But National Mortgage's cash EPS growth is not dead. Future drivers are:

Mortgage debt growth. Slow current home sales have slowed mortgage debt growth to only about 1% this year, and affordability issues will probably restrain home sales for several years ahead. But mortgage debt growth should creep back up towards 2-3%.

Slow current home sales have slowed mortgage debt growth to only about 1% this year, and affordability issues will probably restrain home sales for several years ahead. But mortgage debt growth should creep back up towards 2-3%. Stable to improving pricing. The PMIs' average premium earned on IIF declined for a number of years due to more conservative underwriting (with its lower pricing) and especially because of increased reinsurance of credit risks, which requires the PMI to give the reinsurer some of the premiums received. But that process has stabilized, and there even have been inklings of selective price increases.

The PMIs' average premium earned on IIF declined for a number of years due to more conservative underwriting (with its lower pricing) and especially because of increased reinsurance of credit risks, which requires the PMI to give the reinsurer some of the premiums received. But that process has stabilized, and there even have been inklings of selective price increases. More market share? As I said, National Mortgage is at 14%. With five major competitors, share stability could be 20% each.

As I said, National Mortgage is at 14%. With five major competitors, share stability could be 20% each. Greater investment income. The sharp rise in interest rates over the last few years means that the average yield on National Mortgage's $2.4 billion investment portfolio is rising. Over the past year, the yield rose from 2.4% to 3.0%. A rise to nearly 4% over the next two years seems likely.

The sharp rise in interest rates over the last few years means that the average yield on National Mortgage's $2.4 billion investment portfolio is rising. Over the past year, the yield rose from 2.4% to 3.0%. A rise to nearly 4% over the next two years seems likely. Fewer shares outstanding. I expect National Mortgage to reduce its share count by at least 5% a year for the foreseeable future.

A free cash flow forecast.

Here is a history and my forecast, in millions:

National Mortgage financial reports, and my forecast

A quick review of the columns:

Cash flow is what we've been talking about. Pay attention!

Funding growth is the amount of cash flow National Mortgage has to retain to support its IIF growth, according to regulatory rules.

Free cash flow is the amount of cash flow in excess of growth needs. Note the surge. Retaining that cash flow has allowed National Mortgage to build up $1.2 billion of excess capital.

National Mortgage has not yet paid a dividend. I expect one to be announced in '24, now that the company is past its rapid growth phase and cash keeps pouring in.

Share repurchases should ramp up for the same reasons I am optimistic about the dividend. Note that the $350 million of share buybacks I expect over the next two years generate a 15% share reduction at the current $28 stock price.

The total per share return to shareholders will be about $1 this year, and I expect it to exceed $2 next year and $3 in '25.

If I am close to right on my cash flow forecast and National Mortgage's use of that cash flow, the current $28 stock price will look like a real bargain.

How can I be wrong? Only due to a large credit problem. Which is quite unlikely for at least a few years.

My two major reasons for credit quality optimism are both long-term positives:

The nation's serious housing shortage

Excellent credit quality at present and for the past decade. Not just for National Mortgage, but for the whole mortgage lending business.

But look at all of the current credit risk positives:

Despite major affordability pressures, home prices set a new record high in September , according to the S&P/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index.

, according to the S&P/Case-Shiller National Home Price Index. The unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in November . Job openings, despite falling over the past year, are still above pre-COVID highs.

. Job openings, despite falling over the past year, are still above pre-COVID highs. The mortgage rate dropped to 7.0% from 7.8% over the past six weeks.

So take a look at National Mortgage, folks.

Put aside AI for a second. Put aside EVs. Take a look at a stock with a 17% cash return that is growing.