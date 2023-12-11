Bill Pugliano/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

General Motors Company's (NYSE:GM) auto sales continue to look promising to us, with a strong recovery in U.S. sales offsetting slower sales recovery to pre-covid levels in other parts of the world. In addition, GM continues to develop its EV business and is committed to its plans to capture this market by launching new models in various car categories, such as the company's plans to launch some new SUVs that will have gross margins five percentage points higher than the models they are replacing. General Motors claims it has seen no slowdown in demand across its current EV portfolio, so it believes now is the best time to scale up production to develop in a more sustainable way and gradually increase the margin on EV sales from low to mid-single digits by 2025. Rating is BUY.

We have covered the stock before, and since last quarter several things have changed. The company had been facing prolonged strikes that caused them to cancel their previous guidance, FED rates held and Cruise fleet cut. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into what impact the strikes will have on GM's gross costs and what's happening with auto and EV production.

The main trigger for the stock in recent days is that GM announced an accelerated $10 billion buyback (~20% of the company's capitalization) and increased its dividend by over 30% next year, reaffirming confidence in its strategy. This buyback is significantly higher than GM's previous buybacks and far outpaces other buybacks among large U.S. companies as a percentage of market cap.

The situation in the car market

Despite the high Federal Reserve rate, the US economy remains robust. The labor market is stable, unemployment is historically low, and rising consumer spending along with the perceived excess savings held by US households support demand for cars in the US.

FRED

From 2014 to 2020, the usual US demand for cars was about 17 mln units. In 2021, about 15 mln cars were sold. As of the end of 3Q 2023, demand fell by an average of 100 thousand units and totaled 16.2 mln cars, which is about 700 thousand units more than in 1Q 2023 thanks to the good financial health of the consumer.

Based on our calculations, the current annual unmet demand for cars in the US has held at 0.5 mln - 1 mln cars.

FRED

Amid a major imbalance of supply and demand, the US new car price index continues to leap to new highs.

FRED

The situation is similar in the US used car market, although the growth of prices is considerably decelerating.

FRED

The situation on the market of new cars is different from the situation with pre-owned cars. While automakers are grappling with production recovery, new players are emerging in the used car market. As real incomes decline while utility bills, loan, and mortgage interest rates rise, individuals start to sell their cars.

At the same time, producers of new cars, such as GM, are making progress regarding the supply chain and the semiconductor situation. But as new cars are still very much in short supply on the market, automakers continue to pass costs on to the consumer, albeit at a more moderate pace. GM's dollar margin per 1 car reached $4750 in 3Q 2023, compared with $4700 in 2Q 2023, $5200 in 3Q 2022, and the average historical level of $2500.

Workers' strike and its impact on GM's financial results

The workers' strike at GM plants (also at Ford and Stellantis plants) started more than two months ago and only recently came to its logical conclusion.

The management at General Motors said in a conference call on 3Q 2023 financial results: "The current offer is the most significant that GM has ever purposed to the UAW. The majority of our workforce will make $40.39 per hour, or roughly $84,000 a year in salary by the end of this agreement's term. It also includes the cost of living reinstatement, a 25% increase to the company's 401(k) contributions, world-class healthcare with no out-of-pocket premiums or deductibles for our senior members, and enhanced paid time off, and several other benefits." One of the key conditions for GM in bargaining the terms of the deal was to avert putting the company's future and the jobs of GM team members at risk.

The Stand-Up Strike, which lasted almost 2 months, had a roughly $200 million impact on earnings before interest and taxes in Q3, and the company estimated the impact to be at least $600 million in Q4. Initially, the company didn't provide a new outlook for other 2023 business metrics and withdrew its previous full-year guidance for 2023, although it did say that strong underlying business fundamentals were pushing GM toward the upper half of the range before any strike impact. But after the company ratified the contract, management didn't just provide an investor update, it also announced its intention to increase its common stock dividend by 33% starting in January 2024 and to buy back $10 billion in stock.

When adjusting the model, we assume wage increases of 10-15% over the next 12 months + about 6% in the following years. Given the shortage of cars, automakers will be able to pass only 10% of this wage increase into prices. Moreover, the transfer into prices will be gradual, so it will make up for only the back end of wage hikes. Wages constitute ~40% of GM's production costs. The UAW counts as its members about 46,000 GM employees, or ~27% of the workforce.

As such, we expect gross costs to rise following the ratification of the UAW deal from ~89% of revenue to ~90.2% in 2024 and reach an average of ~89% by 2025.

Invest Heroes

Production of cars & EVs

GM sold about 981 thousand cars, which missed our forecast of 993 thousand. The difference is attributable to the strike and temporary production downtime, which led to the shortfall in expected operating income. GM's inventories declined sequentially from $17.9 bln to $17.7 bln due to both the decline in production and the good financial health of the consumer. Vehicle price averaged $41.3 thousand (+3% y/y and -2% q/q).

We are maintaining our 2023 car sales forecast at 3.84 mln units (+7.3% y/y) and slightly raising our 2024 sales forecast from 4 mln units (+4.6% y/y) to 4.1 mln units (+6.2% y/y) on the back of a strong recovery in US sales, which makes up for the slower sales recovery to pre-Covid levels in other parts of the world, including due to the high penetration of electric vehicles in sales in Asia.

General Motors commented on new SUV models, a market where the company held a market share of about 14% in the US in 3Q 2023 with such top models as the Chevrolet Equinox, Chevrolet Traverse, and Chevrolet TrailBlazer. The company regularly upgrades the production technology to improve sales margins, and the rising labor costs will increase the need to focus on the vehicles that sell the best and boost the margin. GM plans to release some new SUVs that will provide gross margins five percentage points higher than the models they are replacing. The first two all-new products are the Chevrolet Trax and Buick Envista. Then, come the first half of 2024, the new Chevrolet Traverse, GMC Acadia, and Buick Enclave are expected to go on sale, to be followed by the next-generation ICE Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain, whose production will begin in the middle of that year.

As for the rest of the markets where GM operates, they have put up a solid sales momentum since the start of the year, with positive profitability achieved in all of the regions in 3Q 2023, of which the company made a special note. However, GM lost an average of 30 bps of market share everywhere but North America, even as sales in Asia climbed by 5% q/q and South America by 11% q/q. GM's sales in the Asian market are still well below the pre-Covid average of 250 thousand cars per quarter. Over the same time, the proportion of EV sales in Asia has expanded to 20%-25% of all car sales.

When it comes to electric vehicles, General Motors remains committed to the idea of transitioning to EVs. In 3Q 2023, the company kicked off sales of more electric vehicles than in the prior quarter and said it saw no slowdown in demand across its current portfolio. So it believes that now is the best time to scale up production to develop in a more sustainable manner and incrementally raise the margin of EV sales from low to mid-single digits by 2025.

One of the key factors that determine the cost of production is the battery. GM pays special attention to the production of batteries, holding stakes in several joint ventures that make them, such as the aforementioned Ultium Cells plant in Ohio. Over the past 12 months, the company has managed to reduce the cost of making one battery cell at the plant by 45% due to scale effect. The planned release of the Chevrolet Equinox EV, Silverado EV RST and GMC Sierra EV Denali will be delayed by several months as the new software development team has asked for more time.

We are raising the forecast for EV sales by General Motors from 70.5 thousand units (+127% y/y) to 77.2 thousand units (+149% y/y) for 2023 and from на 94.8 thousand units (+34% y/y) to 112.8 thousand units (+46% y/y) for 2024 as GM plans to continue scaling up EV production, at the same time boosting manufacturing efficiency through reducing the cost of EV production.

As for the Cruise's robotaxi, the company has faced restrictions from regulators over a hit-and-run incident involving a Cruise AV. Craig Glidden, Cruise's chief administrative officer, said he is focused on rebuilding trust with regulators, admitting it will take time. GM CEO Mary Barra said the external safety review of the Cruise will last through the first quarter of 2024. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) ordered Cruise to appear at a Feb. 6 hearing for "misleading the Commission through omission regarding the extent and seriousness of the accident" and "making misleading public comments regarding its interactions with the commission.". The stock price has already absorbed the negativity, and the company has undertaken a major reorganization of the segment, which we expect will lead to a return of Cruise's operations and expansion.

Invest Heroes

GM's financial results

We are raising the forecast for GM's revenue from $173.8 bln (+11% y/y) to $174 bln (+11% y/y) for 2023, and from $185.7 bln (+7% y/y) to $188.1 bln (+8% y/y) for 2024 due to:

the increase of the projected average selling price for cars from $41.6 thousand to $41.7 thousand for 2023, and no changes in the 2024 forecast of $42.5 thousand;

no changes in the forecast for 2023 car sales of 3.84 mln units (+7.3% y/y), and the increase of the forecast for 2024 from 4 mln units (+4.6% y/y) to 4.1 mln units (+6.2% y/y).

Invest Heroes

We are raising the EBITDA forecast for 2023 from $22 bln (+2% y/y) to $22.4 bln (+4% y/y), but are lowering it for 2024 from $22.7 bln (+3% y/y) to $22.1 bln (-1% y/y) as we increase the revenue forecast for the period from 2023-2025 in a move that will be offset by the expected expansion of gross costs from ~89% to ~90.2% in 2024, with the costs then coming to an average of ~89% by 2025.

Invest Heroes

Valuation

We are raising the target price of the shares from $51 to $53 due to:

the increased EBITDA forecast for 2023;

the reduction of net debt from $90 to $88 bln;

the shift of the FTM valuation period.

Based on the new assumptions, we are assigning a BUY rating to the shares. The upside is +58%.

Invest Heroes

Conclusion

General Motors continues to develop the EV business and is committed to plans to capture the market by releasing new models in various car segments. Despite the crisis, GM will continue to inject significant investments into EVs, both in the opening of new plants and the development of a new product lineup.

We believe the company has solid fundamentals and is now traded at prices that are significantly below its fair value.