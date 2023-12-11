Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Note To BJ's Wholesale Club Investors: There's Only One Costco

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.62K Followers

Summary

  • BJ's Wholesale Club trades at a discount compared to Costco, attracting investors seeking a bargain.
  • While BJ's and Costco have similarities in their business models, they are far from being comparable.
  • Costco maintains a higher expansion pace, with steady margins and efficiency, and best-in-class brand image for value proposition.
  • BJ's struggles with fluctuating margins, underperformance in terms of growth and comparable sales, and constantly loses market share to Costco.
BJ"s Wholesale Club Posts Mixed Quarterly Earnings Report For 1st Quarter

Win McNamee

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) trades at a discount compared to retail giants like Costco (NASDAQ:COST). Operating with a similar business model, investors who are deterred by Costco's relatively higher P/E, seek what on paper seems like a bargain. Some market

This article was written by

Yuval Rotem profile picture
Yuval Rotem
1.62K Followers
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL, CELH, AMZN, V either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
BJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.