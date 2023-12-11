SolStock

Investment Thesis

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) has been the hottest stock in the energy drink market, climbing 4,027% since 2018 and up 52% this year. The company has seen topline growth accelerate past 100% driven by a 2022 distribution partnership with PepsiCo (PEP), a consumer shift towards healthier alternatives, and successful marketing efforts. Additionally, Celsius is beginning to produce sizable operating leverage. Despite a current stock price reflecting high expectations, the company looks poised to continue outpacing the market’s consensus, justifying the premium price in my view.

Mispricing: Underestimated Growth Potential & Competitive Durability

There's no question CELH is a stock with premium pricing and thus high implied expectations – expectations being the fundamentals or performance required to justify the current stock price. We can draw out the market’s current expectations using a reverse DCF model. At about $52 per share and assuming a 25% tax rate, 10% weighted average cost of capital (‘WACC’), 234 million shares outstanding, and required capital investments proportionally in line with historical numbers, CELH’s implied expectations are as follows:

For clarity, Celsius would need to produce 30% annual topline growth and a 26% average operating margin for 10 years in addition to a terminal free-cash-flow (‘FCF’) growth rate of 4%. That’s quite a high bar. Nonetheless, the company has the framework and catalysts in place to achieve and even surpass these expectations

Growth Catalysts & Distribution Moat

The energy drink market has historically been a dynamic one. The pioneers are Red Bull and Monster Beverage (MNST) who’ve laid somewhat of a blueprint for success in the industry. Even more crucial than quality products have been effective marketing and the building of brand ‘mindshare’ in the consumer. Capitalizing on consumer trends and crafting an attractive brand led to the companies’ market dominance. Partnerships were also essential to sustained growth and market share durability. Monster, for example, entered into a strategic partnership with Coca-Cola (KO) back in 2015 allowing them to tap into the world’s largest beverage distribution network. Many have tried and failed to replicate or disrupt the leaders in this space with little luck. Celsius has shown to be the exception to this norm.

Celsius has seen rapid business growth across every metric, vastly outpacing peers and the broader energy drink market. The company has been the fastest-growing energy drink brand by both dollars and units in the past few years, jumping to the number three spot behind Red Bull and Monster, ahead of Rockstar and Bang. What’s interesting is Celsius has been publicly traded since 2006 and has only recently seen accelerated sales:

The company has executed key parts of the Monster and Red Bull playbook, brand building, and distribution expansion while paving its own path for continued growth.

Celsius has built its brand as more than simply an energy drink but a healthy lifestyle drink. The company’s tagline is ‘Live Fit’ and appeals to a much broader consumer base than Monster and Red Bull which originally targeted a more male-dominated, extreme sports niche. Celsius has effectively captured the consumer trend toward healthier energy drink alternatives and routinely cites studies to give credibility to their product efficacy. Celsius is made and marketed for health-conscious consumers to use in everyday life activities, often leveraging social media and other forms of content marketing. As a result, the Celsius brand dominates the large and growing healthy lifestyle niche.

Another pillar of Celsius’ recent and potential growth is its distribution moat. In August of last year, the company entered into a long-term distribution agreement with the world’s second-largest beverage company PepsiCo. The deal gives Pepsi certain Celsius distribution rights and allows Celsius to leverage Pepsi’s global distribution network. Additionally, Pepsi made a $550 million investment in Celsius preferred stock (8.5% ownership) with a 5% annual dividend. This partnership resulted in an immediate competitive advantage for Celsius and unlocked a long growth runway for the company. Such a distribution scale is virtually impossible for competitors to replicate outside of similar partnerships. Celsius has access to new sales channels across Pepsi’s global network and will benefit from Pepsi’s supply chain expertise. The surge we saw in sales and market share is evidence of this synergistic deal playing out. Revenue from the Pepsi network expanded from 12% of total Celsius revenue in 2022 to over 60% as of nine-months ended in 2023:

Celsius also has meaningful verticals within club stores like Costco and the Amazon marketplace. On Amazon, Celsius flew past Monster as the top-selling energy drink at 21% of sales after coming in second in 2022. Amazon and club-store revenue climbed 42% and 83% Y/Y in Q3 respectively.

Operating Leverage

Despite being in a rapid growth phase, Celsius is beginning to benefit from tremendous operating leverage. Here’s how the company’s growth and operating performance shakes out against peers:

The company lost money in 2022 primarily due to non-recurring termination fees related to moving its distributions to the Pepsi network, which was largely covered by Pepsi’s $550 million cash investment. Since then, Celsius’ lightweight operating model has been flexing its muscles. Gross margins expanded 780 bps Y/Y to just over 48% for Q3 YTD, operating margins flipped from negative 23% to positive 15%, and net margin currently sits at 14%. The company has even been reducing its operating expenses (% of revenue) as it scales upwards (a rare occurrence), in part due to greater operational efficiencies within its distributions.

Valuation

Celsius’ growth trajectory, operational excellence, and competitive moat support my view of long-term outperformance. Each of these pieces contributes to the company’s ability to generate value for shareholders above and beyond the market’s expectations. As a reminder, the expectations implied by its current price are:

30% average annual revenue growth for 10 years

26% average operating margin for 10 years

4% terminal FCF growth rate

Let’s evaluate revenue growth first. Even before its pivot deal with Pepsi, Celsius had grown revenues in excess of 30% for almost all of its history. And the last 5 years have averaged over double that.

Morningstar

Celsius’ strong brand affinity and long growth runway only improve the likelihood of continuing to print these numbers. My conservative base case revenue growth assumption is a CAGR of 26% over the 10-year forecast period. As a sanity check, Celsius would be producing $6.5 billion of revenues in 2032, which would be only a 12% US market share – easily achievable in my view.

Author estimates

Moving down the income statement, my base case has gross margins staying at 48% and operating expenses falling to 23% of revenues. This results in operating margins expanding to 25% in the last year of the forecast. Celsius’ operating structure makes exceeding this target highly probable, especially given their closest comparable, Monster, has averaged operating margins in the low 30s the last decade. Additionally, my base case holds that fixed and working capital investment will remain close to historical averages:

Capex at 1% of revenues

Depreciation & Amortization at 17% of Capex

Change in Net Working Capital averaging about 4% of revenues.

Lastly, I introduced an upside and downside case and assigned probabilities to each. This allows us to test a range of assumptions and estimate the likelihood of potential outcomes. I gave the upside and downside cases each a 20% probability given Celsius is a young company with more uncertainty. The result was a weighted average share price of $66.46 with 23% upside from the current price. Here were my assumptions:

Author estimates

Risks & Uncertainty

Because Celsius is in a rapid growth stage and the fragmented energy drink market, there are a few risks investors should take note of. CELH’s momentum has been strong compared to the overall market, consistently garnering an A or better quant rating. But recently, the stock has given back some gains and has seen stalling momentum.

Seeking Alpha

Should sentiment continue to deteriorate, CELH could see more near-term downside. The stock also has short interest near 17% of outstanding shares, meaning there are plenty of large short-sellers making downside bets.

The energy drink market is heavily fragmented and closely tied to consumer trends. I see competition as a lower risk given Celsius’ expansion in market share and distribution moat. Market leaders, Red Bull and Monster, have shown durability over two decades, which I think Celsius is able to replicate. Consumer preference could shift away from the energy drink market toward alternatives. But Celsius has positioned itself as a lifestyle beverage which I believe helps protect the company against this risk.

Conclusion

Celsius’ recent acceleration in growth and market share is just the beginning. Strong brand affinity, a huge product runway, and a distribution moat are catalysts for continued dominance. The company is starting to drive significant operating leverage while still generating industry-leading growth. This creates a compelling opportunity for long-term investors. Even at the stock’s current elevated price levels, Celsius is poised to continue outperforming in my view.