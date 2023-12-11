IETC: An Active Technology Play That Isn't Outperforming

gremlin

The debate of active over passive rages on. In general, active strategies tend to have a better chance of outperforming passive when in a more volatile environment. We may be entering one, which is why if you're still bullish on Technology (I'm not), the iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC) seems to be a contender.

The problem? Active doesn't seem to be working here even in volatile periods.

Launched on March 21, 2018, IETC is an actively managed fund that seeks to offer investors exposure to U.S. companies with a focus on tech independence. It aims to capture the evolving landscape of tech-focused companies using proprietary data from BlackRock, its parent company. IETC's strategy is to emphasize companies that could benefit from more resilient value chains, thereby mitigating potential risks from global supply chain disruptions.

IETC had net assets of $164 million. It has 168 holdings, with a 30-day SEC yield of 0.81% and an expense ratio of 0.18%.

IETC Holdings: An In-depth Look

IETC's holdings are diversified across various sectors, with a significant emphasis on the technology industry. The top ten holdings account for nearly 56% of the fund's total assets. These include:

Microsoft Corp (11.73%): A multinational technology company recognized for its software products, including the Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office suite, and Internet Explorer and Edge web browsers. Broadcom Inc (7.41%): A leading designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Accenture Plc Class A (7.21%): A multinational professional services company specializing in IT services and consulting. Salesforce Inc (6.26%): A cloud-based software company providing customer relationship management service and enterprise applications. Amazon Com Inc (6.16): An American multinational technology company focused on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence.

No major surprises for a Technology fund here.

Sector Composition and Weightings

IETC's portfolio is primarily concentrated in the technology sector, with sub-sectors including software & services, semiconductors & semiconductor equipment, and tech hardware & equipment making up the bulk of the fund's holdings.

This sector allocation demonstrates IETC's commitment to investing in the technology sector while also diversifying across other sectors to mitigate risks.

IETC vs. Peers: A Comparative Analysis

To fully understand the positioning of IETC, it's essential to compare it with similar ETFs in the market. For this comparison, we'll look at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), and the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW).

Over the last three years, the fund has underperformed them all. The reality is it's been very hard to actively beat passive Technology exposure.

Pros and Cons of Investing in IETC

Pros

Diversified Exposure: IETC offers diversified exposure to U.S. companies with a focus on tech independence. This strategy could potentially provide investors with higher returns and lower risk compared to investing in individual stocks. Strong Performance: Since its inception, IETC has delivered impressive returns, though it has lagged other Technology proxies. Low Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.18%, IETC is cost-effective compared to many other sector-specific ETFs.

Cons

Concentration Risk: Although IETC is diversified across various sectors, it is still heavily concentrated in the tech sector. This concentration could expose investors to sector-specific risks. Market Volatility: Given the fast-paced nature of the tech industry, IETC could be subject to high market volatility.

Conclusion: To Invest or Not to Invest?

On the surface, the active management style one would think would be worth considering against more popular passive Technology sector ETFs, but between high valuations in the space and lackluster relative performance, I don't know if it's worth considering this. Interesting approach on the active side, but one that has yet to deliver.