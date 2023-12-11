Manuel Milan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), which also goes by the acronym RBI, hasn’t had it too bad at the stock markets in 2023. But with a 12.7% price rise year-to-date [YTD], it has significantly lagged behind the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index, which has risen by 36.2%.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This raises the question of whether it's a good idea to buy RBI while it's slowly trudging upwards or if there is a good reason for its relatively smaller rise.

Financials look alright

The latest numbers don’t point to anything alarming. The company’s revenues have grown by 8% year-on-year (YoY) for the first nine months of 2023 (9M 2023). This is a slowing down from the 13.35% growth seen in 2022 but still higher than the compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 5.8% rise seen over the past five years.

The company's operating margins, however, remain notably strong at 30.4%, even though they are slightly below the level for the full year 2022 at 30.7% and smaller than the five-year average of 33.7%. The margin for net income attributable to common shareholders isn’t bad at all, either, at 13.1%, even though it has declined from the 15.5% level seen in 2022.

Dividends add to long-term returns

Further, long-term returns on the stock are something to consider too. The price return on its own has been decent at almost 85% over the past decade. While this in no way makes it a growth stock, there’s something to be said for its relative predictability as the owner of established brands, which include coffee and baked goods provider Tim Hortons, the chicken specialist Popeyes and Firehouse Subs of sandwiches, besides Burger King.

Moreover, RBI has consistently paid dividends for the past eight years. Its TTM dividend yield of 3% is also superior to the 2.3% for the consumer discretionary sector. As a result, its total returns are almost 50 percentage points higher than just the price returns (see chart below), which is something to note.

10y Price and Total Returns (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Attractive market multiples

RBI’s market multiples aren’t bad at all either when compared with its restaurant peers. If the company’s revenue continues to grow at the same rate at 9M 2023 for the remainder of the year and the net attributable margin stays constant as well, the forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio for the QSR comes at 25.9x.

To assess where it stands against peers, I compared the 10 biggest restaurant stocks by market capitalisation, among which RBI is in the middle at the fifth spot. These stocks’ average forward P/E is at 34.8x, significantly higher than that for RBI. However, the figure is skewed to the upside because of Wingstop (WING), which has exceptionally high market multiples (see chart below).

Source: Seeking Alpha, Author's Estimates

Excluding WING, the average forward P/E for the restaurant segment is at 26.6x, which is still a tad higher than the figure for RBI. Similarly, the segment’s trailing twelve months [TTM] P/E is at 26.8x, which is a fair bit higher compared to RBI’s 18x. On average, the TTM and forward P/Es indicate that there’s a 25% upside to the stock for now.

Macroeconomic risks

However, the price increase can only play out if its financials turn out as projected. While the company doesn’t provide guidance, in its 9M 2023 earnings release it does have a continued note of caution from last year.

Specifically, it mentions that “…increases in inflation, foreign exchange volatility and rising interest rates…could have an adverse impact on our business and results of operations if we and our franchisees are not able to adjust prices sufficiently to offset the effect of cost increases without negatively impacting consumer demand.”.

The good news so far is that its cost inflation is indeed coming off. For Q3 2023, its cost of revenues has grown by just 4.6% (Q3 2022: 20.1%) and growth in operating expenses has more than halved to 12.6% compared to Q2 2022.

However, consumer demand is still at risk in both its US and Canadian markets. The US has a 40% share in system-wide sales as of Q3 2023 and 35% of the revenues (see Pg 24 of the link), which is different from sales, in that it includes supply chain sales as well as royalty, property and advertising revenues from franchises.

While the US market has seen an improvement in sales growth during the quarter compared to Q3 2022 (see chart below) across its restaurant brands, it can’t be taken as a given.

Note: TH - Tom Hortons, BK - Burger King, PKK - Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, FHS - Firehouse Subs (Source: Restaurant Brands International )

The IMF expects a 1.5% growth in the economy in 2024 compared to an estimate of 2.1% in 2023. While the year can be supported by softer inflation and peaking in interest rates, lower growth does imply the likelihood of weaker consumer demand. Further, Canada which accounts for half the company’s revenues is experiencing a slowdown too, having just managed to avoid a technical recession.

As noted earlier, RBI’s revenue growth has already softened YTD even though it had a relatively weak base last year on China’s lockdowns and the war on Ukraine. If that weren't the case, revenue growth would be even softer.

What next?

The risks essentially indicate that next year would likely be slower for the company. At the same time, there are significant positives in its favour. First, its market multiples indicate an upside anyway when compared to other restaurant stocks.

Second, its established brands led to both credibility and predictability to future expectations from the company. As the macroeconomic cycle picks up after next year, its prospects can look much better. Third, even now, its fundamentals are alright, with a particularly strong operating margin. And finally, its consistent dividends sweeten investor returns.

It might not be a growth stock, but it’s one to buy even now and on dips through next year for investors who value stable stocks with decent passive returns.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.