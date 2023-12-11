Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Terran Orbital: A High-Risk Bet For Investors Willing To Embrace A Bumpy Ride

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
38 Followers

Summary

  • Terran Orbital Corporation's stock has experienced a significant decline since its IPO but has shown revenue growth with a substantial backlog, indicating potential profitability in the future.
  • The global small satellite industry is expected to see strong growth, presenting opportunities for the Company to capitalize on its position in the market.
  • While LLAP has seen solid revenue growth, numerous risk factors exist including its growing costs and Rivada's delayed payment.

Space satellites in orbits around the Earth Globe, 3D rendering.

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE:LLAP) warrants a hold rating due to multiple mixed variables impacting its share price going into 2024. While the stock has experienced an 89% decline since its IPO, it has demonstrated top line

This article was written by

Robert Wilson profile picture
Robert Wilson
38 Followers
Robert Wilson is an MBA graduate and independent financial coach. As a long-time personal investor, Robert has focused on ETFs and individual stocks with a blend between growth potential and dividend yield. An enthusiast in online entrepreneurship, Robert setup online businesses to pay for his undergraduate degree until he received a scholarship, covering the rest of tuition. Part of the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, Robert is on track to reach a 7-figure portfolio before age 40. Robert strives to follow the investment philosophies of Warren Buffett and the entrepreneurial philosophies of Robert Kiyosaki.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LLAP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LLAP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LLAP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LLAP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.