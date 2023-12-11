Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
9.5%+ Yields: Forget Altria Stock, Buy These 2 SWANs Instead

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • MO stock is very popular among income investors due to its 9.5% yield and Dividend King status.
  • However, I do not think it is worth buying right now.
  • I explain my less-than-bullish outlook on MO stock in this article, and share two alternatives with similar yields that offer much more promising long-term prospects.
High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a very popular high-yield stock for many investors - especially retirees - given its very lucrative dividend yield, impressive dividend growth track record, and defensive wide moat core business segment. That being said, MO is currently dealing with mounting growth headwinds and faces

This article was written by

Samuel Smith profile picture
Samuel Smith
26.04K Followers

Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel leads the investing group High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (22)

Eileen Dover profile picture
Eileen Dover
Today, 9:01 AM
Comments (12.31K)
I would guess tobacco stocks are less volatile than oil stocks, so I'm sticking with MO.
L
Larry.G
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (373)
@Samuel Smith You should mention that both your suggested stocks involve dealing with a K-1 at tax time, making them uninteresting for all European investors. Furthermore, many European brokers won't let you buy MLP's.
bobcowman profile picture
bobcowman
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (1.51K)
Unless one holds a significant position, the tax preparation costs for holding MLPs in taxable accounts can exceed the value of the rich dividend.
b
barbados665
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (372)
Stocks with K1's are not a substitute for MO. Please select others. My accountant doesn't like them. Also he pointed out that I was losing money, not making money. MO and STWD are fine high yielders and that can be reinvested in other things.
g
gret
Today, 8:33 AM
Comments (3.86K)
Amen !!

And those 9-10% distributions are tax-deferred !!
Wapiti19 profile picture
Wapiti19
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (2.46K)
I don’t do K1’s.
n
nyle alexla
Today, 8:25 AM
Comments (792)
Mo means must own.
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (14.75K)
While I understand that reasons for the recommendations , in this case you feel that at least these 2 MLPs are a standard that one should chose over a company in this case $MO. Mostly based on total returns and the using $MO as the reference for doing do. Yes, I was one that use to invest in MLP's and they were very good legacy investments until such time as it was decided to change or were bought out by a c-corp. For those who had been invested for less than 3 years, there may have been some disappointment with the results but the impending tax hit that long term holders had was devastating ( my view ) as I was one of those. I am sure that most of those that own MLP's are aware and when the choice came to go to a c-corp chose not too, but majority rules and sure enough it became reality. ( Recently happened with MMP ) I decided to never again invest in an MLP unless they used a 1099 for tax reasons and that made the owning of an MLP in my view useless from a legacy viewpoint. You mentioned $MO and yes I am an investor, there is little growth and then we have that tobacco use stigma resulting in less tobacco use, which may account for the little or no growth. From a growth standpoint I am slightly negative or positive on a particular day and like any stock I can sell if I see the need. I have been with MO for years and if I feel it is a burden I will sell. Regarding MLP's ...my view only in an ETF where no k-1 is involved . I own MLPA.

Allday
M
Maxuncle
Today, 8:49 AM
Comments (82)
@allday1234 Thanks for sharing your experience with MLPs. I have owned several “blue chip” MLPs including ET and MPLX for at least 5 years and have thus far been pleased with their role in my portfolio. Can you elaborate further on what the conversion to a C corp did to you in terms of diluting the overall long term returns for those holdings?
J
JoeMonte
Today, 8:10 AM
Comments (1.69K)
Excellent summary and long ET, EPD, MPLX and ETRN.
galicianova profile picture
galicianova
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (7.8K)
BOTH provide k-1 which sends 37% tax on the "dividends". for me that's the end of the story!
g
gret
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (3.86K)
@galicianova why does a K-1 send a 37% tax on the “dividends” ??
galicianova profile picture
galicianova
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (7.8K)
@gret because i don't live in the us
Cahnman profile picture
Cahnman
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (704)
Seriously, maybe months and months ago these stocks ET and mplx fully valued now
C
CMoneyEverywhere
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (952)
I’ll stick with Altria
A
Algom
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (210)
I might add that I owned them and several other K-1 until the tax change and I was forced to sell.
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (449)
Thanks for the article. I own all three and I am long. The K-1's for MPLX and ET don't bother me....my accountant handles them...and others. That said, I understand why some don't want to deal with them.
A
Algom
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (210)
living abroad dealing through IBKR I can not buy them presuming I wished to. No PTPs allowed!
A
AZ BOY
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (1.3K)
Small investors do not enjoy K1 tax issues.. stick with Mo ..
psgros profile picture
psgros
Today, 7:52 AM
Comments (423)
@AZ BOY open a free account with tax package and they prepare the K1 for you and give you a down loadable file for your tax software.
d
dean3084
Today, 7:59 AM
Comments (1.29K)
@AZ BOY I'm don't know what a small investor is per you, but whether I'm one or not I turn my tax issues over to my CPA who takes care of my K-1's at no extra charge. For the time being I'm holding my MO as I'm sitting just above my C/B. I hold a nice amount of ET shares and have been looking at buying even more. Good trading to you. :-)
Just the Millionaire next door profile picture
Just the Millionaire next door
Today, 9:14 AM
Comments (4.57K)
@AZ BOY 5 minutes or less per K1. Tax software is very easy to use.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

