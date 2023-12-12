Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palantir: AI Superstar Fairly Valued

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.72K Followers

Summary

  • Palantir demonstrates stellar revenue growth momentum fueled by balanced growth both in governmental and commercial sectors, which improves the company's resilience.
  • The balance sheet is a fortress, which means the company is strategically positioned to continue investing heavily in growth and innovation.
  • My valuation analysis suggests the stock is fairly valued.

Palantir Technologies headquarters campus exterior view in Silicon Valley. - Palo Alto, California, USA - 2019

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) aged well as the stock rallied by more than 20% over the last quarter, multiple times outpacing the broader U.S. market. Recent developments suggest that PLTR's stock's

This article was written by

Dair Sansyzbayev profile picture
Dair Sansyzbayev
3.72K Followers
I am a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with a strong background in the oilfield and real estate industries. With over a decade of experience in finance, I have led numerous complex due diligence efforts and M&A transactions, both domestically and internationally.In recent years, I have developed a keen interest in equity research and analysis of public companies. This interest has led me to render equity research services for a Dubai-based family office with over $20 million in assets under management (AUM). My expertise in finance allows me to provide valuable insights and recommendations to clients seeking to make informed investment decisions.I pride myself on my ability to analyze financial statements, evaluate market trends, and identify key drivers of growth in different industries. I am passionate about staying up-to-date on the latest developments and trends in the equity research industry, and I am always seeking to enhance my skills and knowledge through continuing education and professional development.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

N
Npmijm10
Today, 8:31 AM
Comments (61)
Buy, hold. Be happy.
I
ItsAllBS
Today, 8:12 AM
Comments (2.94K)
PLTR will set up a higher low base of $20 plus by Q2.
T
TheeSoluution
Today, 8:06 AM
Comments (1.06K)
PLTR = GAME CHANGER = I'm Extremely Bullish !
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.