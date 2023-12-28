This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.
Vivek Ramaswamy Dec 27, 2023
• “Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a self-executing authority for state courts and litigants to use as a sword against presidential candidates.”
• “The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision violates the Colorado Republican Party’s First Amendment associational right to choose its own political candidates.”The legal team also asked for a hurry-up schedule, “due to the urgent nature of this case.”It said, “The drastic effects of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision on the 2024 primary election necessitate this Court’s immediate review, during this current term. The prompt hearing of this case is necessary to prevent the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision from having an irreparable effect on the electoral process.”The filing also automatically stopped the state court’s ruling.The ACLJ explained, “The Constitution, our system of democratic elections in our constitutional republic, the right of a party to designate its candidates of choice for its members, due process – and, ultimately, the voters’ right to choose who they vote for are all under assault.“This is the most important case we have ever taken on. Because if we lose our right to vote, we lose our constitutional republic.”The Colorado court already had been known for its extravagantly flawed decisions, like when it condemned Christian baker Jack Phillips to be punished for not violating his faith by promoting the LGBT lifestyle choices.The Supreme Court publicly rebuked the state, at that time, for its “hostility” to Christianity, and a similar rebuke is expected from the high court to the state in this case.The ACLJ explained the politicized ruling from a weaponized Democrat court is “one of the biggest constitutional crises of modern history.”Multiple courts already have rejected the same “disqualified” claims that were endorsed by the all-Democrat Colorado court.