Politics And The Markets 12/28/23

Dec. 28, 2023
Political Comments
Comments (11)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:12 AM
Comments (11.58K)
A new study has found that only 3.4 percent of American journalists are Republicans. Did they really need to do a study to learn this? Also, doesn’t that number seem a little high?

This just confirms what everyone already knew anyway. This is why journalists at political debates often sound like they’re debating the Republican candidate – because they are. They see Republicans as opponents, not just political candidates.

It also explains why almost all of them suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. www.mediaite.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (11.58K)
"It's not a Great Replacement Theory, it's a Great Replacement Reality.

Just this year, 3.6 million foreigners will invade America.

10-15 million will enter by the end of Joe Biden's term.

Each will probably have 3-5 kids on average while native born Americans have 1.5 per couple.

You are being replaced, by design. Truly the most depressing story we cover." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:04 AM
Comments (11.58K)
"The ‘conspiracization’ of “The Great Replacement Theory” is the standard left-wing playbook: transparently advance a toxic policy, then label it a conspiracy theory when the other side contests the merits of it. We need a real debate on whether intentionally facilitating mass illegal migration to change this country is good for America or not - because that’s exactly what’s happening. I think it’s bad, but if the left believes this is a good thing, they should make the case for it." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:59 AM
Comments (11.58K)
"If you’d have told me nearly 3 years ago when I was just a CEO that Jan. 6 was an inside job, I would’ve said that’s crazy talk. It’s not. There is now clear evidence that there was at the very least entrapment of peaceful protestors, similar to the fake Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot & countless other cases. The FBI won’t admit how many undercover officers were in the field on Jan 6, Capitol police on one hand fired rubber bullets & explosives into a peaceful crowd who they then willingly later allowed to enter the Capitol. That doesn’t add up & the actual evidence turns the prior narrative upside down: if the deep state is willing to manufacture an “insurrection” to take down its political opponents, they can do anything. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it." twitter.com/...
------Vivek Ramaswamy@VivekGRamaswamy Dec 27, 2023 · 2.2M Views
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:56 AM
Comments (11.58K)
"Again - none of these sanctuary cities cared about what was happening at the border until the border was brought to them, and still - they deal with a tiny drop in the bucket compared to the sheer numbers of people coming across. They ask for money - not federal policy changes." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (11.58K)
Former President Donald Trump is applauding the Michigan Supreme Court for ruling he belongs on the 2024 presidential ballot, telling Just the News that Wednesday's decision leaves Colorado's highest court as a lone outlier and an "embarrassment all over the world' for trying to keep voters from casting ballots for him.

The 45th president, leading handily in the GOP primary polls in his quest to become the nation's 47th president, also weighed in on another legal matter affecting his 2024 electoral prospects: Special Counsel Jack Smith's indictment against Trump over the events of Jan. 6.

Earlier in the day, Smith's office filed a motion asking a federal judge to prevent Trump from introducing evidence at his trial in Washington D.C. concerning alleged selective prosecution and security failures that occurred at the Capitol. Trump has tried "to inject into this case partisan political attacks and irrelevant and prejudicial issues that have no place in a jury trial," prosecutors argued in the court filing.

Specifically, Smith's team is seeking to ban Trump from introducing evidence that Capitol Police and Washington D.C. officials engaged in security and intelligence failures that allowed the riot to unfold, even though Congress has introduced such evidence and testimony affirming those failures.

"Throughout this litigation, and in his public comments, the defendant has sought to blame others for the attack on the Capitol for which he is responsible, including law enforcement, military forces, unidentified secret agents, and foreign influence," the prosecutors' filing said. "The defendant should be precluded from introducing within the courtroom the disinformation he has propagated outside of it."

Trump lambasted the filing, telling Just the News it was an effort to prevent him from showing the jury evidence that could prove his innocence. He suggested Smith was trying to protect Democrats, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, whose offices he said rejected the Trump administration's offer to send National Guard troops to the Capitol ahead of Jan,. 6

"Now, can you believe this? He tried to defend Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of DC," Trump said of Smith. "But he tried to defend Nancy Pelosi who did not do the job. We offered them as you know, 10,000 troops or National Guard whatever they want to do before the event because I knew it was going to be a very big event. And it wasn't my event, I went and showed up and made a speech. We offered 10,000 people and more if necessary. And if they use 500 people, if they use 200 people, January 6 wouldn't have been January 6."

Just the News reported last year that internal Capitol Police memos showed the Pentagon first raised the possibility of sending National Guard troops to the U.S. Capitol four days before the Jan. 6 riots, setting in motion a series of rejections by Capitol Police and Democrats that left Congress vulnerable as threats of violence were rising.

Multiple current and former Pentagon officials, like former chief of staff Kash Patel, have said that Trump authorized up to 10,000 Guard troops to be available but never ordered them to the Capitol because local officials and Pelosi's staff rejected the help until the violence started.

The memos also show Bowser wrote a Jan. 5, 2021 letter making clear "the District of Columbia is not requesting other federal law enforcement personnel and discourages any additional deployment without immediate notification to and consultation with MPD, if such plans are underway."

Trump noted Smith has been reversed on earlier cases and recently lost a bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene early in the Trump case. "He loses because he goes too far. He's a sick puppy," Trump said of the prosecutor.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (11.58K)
An interesting set of details amid a few reports on Ukraine, with one very interesting White House announcement under section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA).

First,there was a supplemental addition of $300 million more for Ukraine.

Then, there’s something rather interesting….

Remember talking about Ukraine being somewhat of a money laundering operation; and the entire series of events being akin to “world war Reddit” without any visible ‘boots on the ground’ war correspondent reporting; and the highly visible structure of the CIA running the operation from Foggy Bottom with the Dept of State controlling the outcomes… Remember all that?

Now, check out this little slush fund:

WHITE HOUSE – “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 621 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (FAA), I hereby delegate to the Secretary of State the authority under section 614(a)(1) of the FAA to determine whether it is important to the security interests of the United States to furnish up to $20 million in assistance to Ukraine without regard to any provision of law within the purview of section 614(a)(1) of the FAA.”

Who/what is that $20 million for?

Curiousor and curiousor….

POLITICO – “With U.S. and European aid to Ukraine now in serious jeopardy, the Biden administration and European officials are quietly shifting their focus from supporting Ukraine’s goal of total victory over Russia to improving its position in an eventual negotiation to end the war, according to a Biden administration official and a European diplomat based in Washington. Such a negotiation would likely mean giving up parts of Ukraine to Russia.

The White House and Pentagon publicly insist there is no official change in administration policy — that they still support Ukraine’s aim of forcing Russia’s military completely out of the country. But along with the Ukrainians themselves, U.S. and European officials are now discussing the redeployment of Kyiv’s forces away from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s mostly failed counteroffensive into a stronger defensive position against Russian forces in the east, according to the administration official and the European diplomat, and confirmed by a senior administration official.

This effort has also involved bolstering air defense systems and building fortifications, razor wire obstructions and anti-tank obstacles and ditches along Ukraine’s northern border with Belarus, these officials say.

So, the official narrative has shifted from ‘winning‘ to ‘stalemate‘ to the more recent, ‘lose less’ and prepare for “giving up parts of Ukraine to Russia.”

Hmmm… 🤔 What’s the DoS/CIA extra $20 million for, again?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:48 AM
Comments (11.58K)
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is discussing the impact of illegal alien arrivals in his town. "We have reached a critical point in this mission that absent real, significant intervention immediately, our local economies are not designed and built to respond to this type of crisis", he states.

Mayor Johnson demands the federal government give his sanctuary city federal money from lesser impacted states, as an offset to Chicago expenditures for their illegal alien population. Additionally, Johnson is very angry at Texas Governor Greg Abbott for sending busloads of illegal aliens to Chicago. youtu.be/...

Here's a radical thought… CLOSE THE BORDER!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (11.58K)
Keep in mind the possibility that The Deep State will not commit fraud this time and will let President Trump become president.

Then they will manipulate a collapse within 6 months, blame President Trump for everything, and use the ensuing chaos to enrich themselves, buying up as many valuables as possible at a fraction of their true value, and using the chaos to discredit Conservative policies, which logically could never have caused a collapse.

But agitprop and an uneducated, propagandized population might buy the scenario, because it worked nearly a century ago, and ruined the Republican Party permanently…until its recent - but only partial - revitalization under President Trump.

Sound familiar?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (11.58K)
Back in the summer of 2022, Bank of America Corp. started a trial program aimed at helping first-time homebuyers in Black and Hispanic neighborhoods by offering mortgages that don’t require down payments, closing costs or minimum credit scores, all considered longtime obstacles to narrowing the gap between White and minority ownership.

Customers using the program will be evaluated for a home loan not by credit scores, but rather factors such as their history of making rent, utility, phone and auto-insurance payments on time, BofA said in a statement Tuesday. The program will be tried out in certain predominately Black and Hispanic areas of Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami and Charlotte, North Carolina. BofA wouldn’t disclose the planned size of the program, which may be expanded later to other cities.

I wonder how that experiment has worked out?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:46 AM
Comments (11.58K)
The American Center for Law and Justice, representing the Colorado Republican Party, already has delivered to the U.S. Supreme Court evidence of three big blunders committed by four Democrats on the Colorado Supreme Court, who claimed that they could ban President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential primary ballot.

They made that ruling only last week based on their decision to abandon due process and consider that Trump was guilty of “insurrection” because of what rioters did at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In fact, he’s not even been charged with any crime of “insurrection,” and when Democrats in Congress made that claim, he was acquitted in the Senate.

The ACLJ said its petition for certiorari has been filed requesting the justices overturn the state court’s “dangerously flawed twisting of the 14th Amendment.”

“This is so much more than one primary in one state – this is the greatest election interference case in U.S. history and represents a grave attack on millions of Americans’ fundamental right to vote,” the legal team explained.

The lawyers explained the three blunders:

• “The president is not an officer of the United States covered within the disqualification provision of Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment.”
• “Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not a self-executing authority for state courts and litigants to use as a sword against presidential candidates.”
• “The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision violates the Colorado Republican Party’s First Amendment associational right to choose its own political candidates.”

The legal team also asked for a hurry-up schedule, “due to the urgent nature of this case.”

It said, “The drastic effects of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision on the 2024 primary election necessitate this Court’s immediate review, during this current term. The prompt hearing of this case is necessary to prevent the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision from having an irreparable effect on the electoral process.”

The filing also automatically stopped the state court’s ruling.

The ACLJ explained, “The Constitution, our system of democratic elections in our constitutional republic, the right of a party to designate its candidates of choice for its members, due process – and, ultimately, the voters’ right to choose who they vote for are all under assault.

“This is the most important case we have ever taken on. Because if we lose our right to vote, we lose our constitutional republic.”

The Colorado court already had been known for its extravagantly flawed decisions, like when it condemned Christian baker Jack Phillips to be punished for not violating his faith by promoting the LGBT lifestyle choices.

The Supreme Court publicly rebuked the state, at that time, for its “hostility” to Christianity, and a similar rebuke is expected from the high court to the state in this case.

The ACLJ explained the politicized ruling from a weaponized Democrat court is “one of the biggest constitutional crises of modern history.”

Multiple courts already have rejected the same “disqualified” claims that were endorsed by the all-Democrat Colorado court.
