Politics And The Markets 12/31/23

Dec. 31, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.96K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.

Comments (9)

a
al roman
Today, 2:28 AM
Comments (209.43K)
It’s just a game , ha ha.
a
al roman
Today, 2:28 AM
Comments (209.43K)
How can that be the Philadelphia corridor ?
What’s been going on in the Sahel.
a
al roman
Today, 2:28 AM
Comments (209.43K)
m.youtube.com/...
This is what you’re up against
What if the rioters had that kind of training? Maybe that’s who’s coming across the border.
You better get Don in there real quick.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:35 AM
Comments (11.63K)
Four high school female track athletes in Connecticut have stood against the influx of transgender athletes seeking to compete against girls in school sports, likely setting up a defining legal battle of 2024.

The U.S. Court of Appeals rescued the legal challenge, Soule v. Connecticut Association of Schools, in December after a lower court dismissed the case. Now, the case will be heard in federal district court and will be a defining moment in the ongoing debate, which has been ramped up by a string of injuries to female athletes at the hands of transgender athletes in recent months.

Those girls say allowing biological boys to compete is unfair and violates Title IX, the federal law that established and protected female school sports by prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex.

The girls in question are Selina Soule, Alanna Smith, Chelsea Mitchell, and Ashley Nicoletti, who say they personally lost to male athletes identifying as female.

They point out that from 2017 to 2019, two transgender athletes won 15 women’s track championship titles, titles that were previously held by nine female athletes.

Soule missed qualifying for a state championship by one spot after the two transgender athletes finished ahead of her. Nicoletti also missed the opportunity to compete at a state championship open because the transgender athletes finished ahead of her.

Mitchell, who was once ranked the fastest girl in Connecticut, lost four state championships to the transgender athletes. Smith finished behind a transgender athlete at a regional championship, pushing her back to 3rd place instead of 2nd place.

“Selina, Chelsea, Alanna, and Ashley – like all female athletes – deserve access to fair competition,” Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) Senior Counsel Roger Brook said in a statement. “The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference policy degraded each of their accomplishments and scarred their athletic records, irreparably harming each female athlete’s interest in accurate recognition of her athletic achievements.”

Notably, the court said the girls who filed the lawsuit had suffered injury and thus were able to file the legal challenge.

“Plaintiffs all personally competed in high school track in Connecticut, and they all identified instances in which they raced against and finished behind one or both Intervenors,” the court said, adding that, “With these assumptions in mind, we conclude that Plaintiffs adequately pled a concrete, particularized, and actual injury in fact: the alleged denial of equal athletic opportunity and concomitant loss of publicly recognized titles and placements during track and field competitions in which they participated against and finished behind” the transgender athletes.”

The case has attracted national attention and will likely set significant precedent in the ongoing battle over biological males attempting to enter female sports in schools.

Proponents of the transgender athletes’ participation say it is unfair to prevent them from competing.

ADF boasted that a range of athletes, coaches, advocacy groups and 23 states have backed the female athletes filing 12 friend-of-the-court briefs with the 2nd Circuit.

“The en banc 2nd Circuit was right to allow these brave women to make their case under Title IX and set the record straight,” Brook said in a statement. “This is imperative not only for the women who have been deprived of medals, potential scholarships, and other athletic opportunities, but for all female athletes across the country.”

If this makes it to the SCOTUS it looks like another win for Alliance Defending Freedom. I'd love to hear the 3 liberal women justices sh!tting all over female sports participants.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (11.63K)
Trump leads Biden in 7 key swing states:

AZ
Biden: 42%
Trump: 46%

GA
Biden: 43%
Trump: 49%

MI
Biden: 42%
Trump: 46%

NV
Biden: 44%
Trump: 47%

NC
Biden: 40%
Trump: 49%

PA
Biden: 44%
Trump: 46%

WI
Biden: 41%
Trump: 45%
twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (11.63K)
Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper Very Concerned Next Trump DefSec Would Be Loyal to America and Commander in Chief

These guys keep providing super timely and apropos fuel for arguments about the structure of the next Trump administration.

Appearing on CNN, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper outlines his greatest concern that within our constitutionally provided civilian-led military structure, a President Trump Defense Secretary might actually be loyal to the Commander in Chief.

In his own words, Mark Esper views this possibility as a very serious problem. You can't make this up. youtu.be/...

Many people understandably freak out with a Defense Secretary with no experience in military. However, the Def Sec is designed to be civilian led military; the President is the commander in chief. The Def Sec executes military efforts to support the President. This is the problem with having career military as Def Sec, they regard the institution as more important than the instructions they receive. (See Mark Milley and/or James Mattis and/or Alexander Vindman, they go rogue.) The U.S. military needs to be managed now, brought to heel and Wokeism removed.

Mike Pompeo, Mark Esper and Mark Milley worked unilaterally, without President Trump’s authority, on at least one situation during the winter of 2019 when U.S. strikes took place in Iraq and Syria. 👀 👀 President Trump made Esper, Milley and Pompeo hold a press conference without Trump supporting them; then President Trump remained silent on the issue for days.

Col Douglas Macgregor outlined his own suspicions about the U.S. military attack in Iraq and Syria. Macgregor stated his belief that President Trump was being “skillfully misinformed”. https://youtu.be/PDFcyWHAU0o
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (11.63K)
This op-ed published in Politico is intended to sound the alarm about President Donald Trump fundamentally destroying the system of career civil service agents in Washington DC and is also a little funny. If you built an echo-chamber ideological magnitude and scale, then self-isolated inside the DC beltway barrier, this would be exactly the type of alarm to follow.

POLITICO – […] President Donald Trump’s sweeping proposal to convert thousands of career civil servants into political appointees if he wins a second term in the White House. That plan — which has won the support of powerful, Trump-aligned conservative think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute — is modeled on an executive order from Trump’s first term that redesignated 20,000 civil servants in policy-related positions as “Schedule F” employees, thereby allowing them to be fired unilaterally by the president.

[…] Americans should not underestimate the damage that the reforms would do to the federal government’s ability to deliver basic services in a timely and efficient manner. “At the end of the day, it’s intuitive,” he said. “If you are selecting people on the basis of their political persuasion or their loyalty as opposed to their expertise and their commitment to the public good, you’re going to wind up with less good service and more risk for the American people.” www.politico.com/...

Apparently, Mr Max Stier has misread the room.

Dear DC Career Civil Servants,

FU!

Warmest regards,

America

Example of Career Staff activity at General Services Administration (GSA):

According to reports, in August 2017 the Mueller team went around the Trump administration in their quest for documents, by directly demanding documents from the General Services Agency (GSA); the entity that hosted the communication network for the Trump transition team. According to reports, the content of 12 email accounts was handed over to the Special Counsels’ office; consisting of thousands of pages of transition team communication. Innocuous, ordinary transition stuff, but the method of procurement is jaw-droppingly unethical, possibly illegal. Well, now you don't have to rely on reports. Here's the an excerpt from the letter:

Donald Trump Transition Team Letter To Congress Outlining Muller Team Malfeasance:

We discovered the unauthorized disclosures by the GSA on December 12 and 13, 2017. When we learned that the Special Counsel’s Office had received certain laptops and cell phones containing privileged materials, we initially raised our concerns with Brandon Van Grack in the Special Counsel’s Office on December 12, 2017. Mr. Van Grack confirmed that the Special Counsel’s Office had obtained certain laptops, cell phones, and at least one iPad from the GSA – but he assured us that the Special Counsel’s investigation did not recover any emails or other relevant data from that hardware. During this exchange, Mr. Van Grack failed to disclose the critical fact that undercut the importance of his representations, namely, that the Special Counsel’s Office had simultaneously received from the GSA tens of thousands of emails, including a very significant volume of privileged material, and that the Special Counsel’s Office was actively using those materials without any notice to TFA.

Mr. Van Grack also declined to inform us of the identities of the 13 individuals whose materials were at issue. We followed up with Mr. Van Grack the next day after learning of the unauthorized disclosure of PTT emails to ask what procedures, if any, had been implemented to protect privileged PTT communications from unauthorized and improper review. Mr. Van Grack declined to respond at the time, but contacted us on December 15, 2017 to inform us that the Special Counsel’s Office had, in fact, failed to use an “ethical wall” or “taint team” and instead simply reviewed the privileged communications contained in the PTT materials. Mr. Van Grack also acknowledged on the December 12, 2017 telephone call that, even before we contacted him, the Special Counsel’s Office had been aware of the importance and sensitivity of the privilege issues that we raised.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (11.63K)
Damn right.

The firings that will be needed to decapitate the resistance are going to need to be epic in nature. "Unprecedented" as the fake media likes to intone.

My recommendation is that all political appointees are fired on Inauguration day. Career civil service is a layer or two down, but certainly within key departments like DOJ, FBI, DOD, CIA, there needs to be some research done on who the "tunneled in" Obama people are, who participated in the MAL raid, who participated in the Ukraine/J6/Russia hoaxes, etc. Some of those will need to be immediate firings as well.

It's going to take a long time to rip out the roots, but we can start by clearing the brush.

The other reform Trump needs to ram through? All government jobs become "at will" employment.

Purge, baby, purge.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:33 AM
Comments (11.63K)
US Constitution,
Article 2, Section 1

"The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America"

Article 2, Section 3

"...he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States."

The chief executive can hire and fire anyone in the executive branch is how I read it. Otherwise he is not the chief executive and the phrase is meaningless.
